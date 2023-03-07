ACMA hosts 8th Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards recognises 68 auto component makers in India

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) hosted its 8th Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards & Technology Summit in Delhi yesterday.
The theme of the event was on ‘Gearing up for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainability,’ which emphasised the significance of innovation and sustainability in the auto component industry.
The event saw 68 auto component manufacturers being awarded the ACMA Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards across categories of Excellence in Manufacturing, Sustainable Business, Digitisation, Localisation, and Exports.
Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution government of India said, “India’s future in technology and innovation hinges on investment in R&D and commitment to indigenisation.”
He highlighted the pivotal role that the auto components industry can play in leading the charge for self-reliance, through increased investment in new technology and design, and by integrating the informal sector to indigenize the value chain. He underscored the importance of building a strong defence industry and promoting indigenous manufacturing, as this will enable India to be self-reliant and become a reliable and trusted supplier to the world.
He further stressed the significance of India emerging as a supplier to the world and commended ACMA’s active role in supporting start-ups and smaller businesses to indigenise the entire value chain and integrate them into the mainstream. Goyal also spoke on the need for India to focus on productivity, quality, and net-zero commitments, as this will enable it to become the next frontier of technology, development, and production for the world.
Sunjay J Kapur, President, ACMA and Chairman, Sona Comstar said that “As the Indian automotive industry moves forward in 2023 and beyond, it is essential to embrace green and clean technology to remain ecologically relevant. He highlighted the need for the auto component industry to be ahead of the curve in adopting new environmentally sound technologies, sustainable manufacturing practices, and business models that minimise carbon footprint while embracing the ethos of a circular economy.”
|ACMA Atmanirbhar Excellence Award 2022 – Winners List
|Sr. No.
|Plant Name
|Plant Location
|Application Name
|Application Category Turnover
|Award
|1
|Abilities India Pistons and Rings Ltd.
|Ghaziabad
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Bronze
|2
|ALP Aeroflex India Pvt Ltd
|Nashik
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|3
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.
|Chakan, Pune
|Excellence in Export
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|4
|Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.
|Chakan, Pune
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Silver
|5
|Bosch Ltd.
|Nashik
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Silver
|6
|Continental Automotive Brake Systems India Pvt. Ltd.
|Gurgaon
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|7
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd.
|Satara
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|8
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd.
|Satara
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|9
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. Jodalli
|Dharwad
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|10
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. Jodalli
|Dharwad
|Excellence in Export
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|11
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. Jodalli
|Dharwad
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|12
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. Jodalli
|Dharwad
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|13
|Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. Jodalli
|Dharwad
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|14
|Durovalves India Private Limited
|Aurangabad
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|15
|Global Autotech Ltd – Plant 2
|Greater Noida
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Silver
|16
|Global Autotech Ltd., Plant 1
|Greater Noida
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|17
|Hella India Lighting Limited
|Dera Bassi, Mohali
|Excellence in Export
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Silver
|18
|Hella India Lighting Limited
|Dera Bassi, Mohali
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Gold
|19
|Hella India Lighting Limited
|Dera Bassi, Mohali
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Gold
|20
|Jaihind Autotech Industries
|Pantnagar
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Bronze
|21
|Jumps Auto Industries Ltd
|Gurugram
|Excellence in Export
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|22
|Kiswok Industries Pvt. Ltd. Unit 1
|Liluah, Kolkata
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Gold
|23
|Krishna Maruti Limited – Seat 1
|Gurgaon
|Excellence in NPDD & Localizati
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Silver
|24
|Krishna Maruti Limited Seat Division
|Ahmedabad
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|25
|Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.
|Kolar
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|26
|Lumax Industries Ltd.
|Gurugram
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|27
|Magal Engg Tech Pvt. Ltd.
|Perumbuthur Taluka Kancheepuram
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Gold
|28
|Magna Automations Limited
|Gurgaon
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|29
|Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Private Limited
|Faridabad
|Excellence in Export
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Bronze
|30
|Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Private Limited
|Faridabad
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|31
|Maxop Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. – Unit IV
|Jaipur
|C. Narasimhan Corporate Level
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Silver
|32
|Metalman Micro Turners Unit II
|Dharuhera
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|33
|Metalman Micro Turners Unit II
|Dharuhera
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|34
|Mindarika Pvt Ltd
|Gurgaon
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|35
|Neolite ZKW Lightings Private Limited
|Bahadurgarh
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Silver
|36
|Neolite ZKW Lightings Private Limited
|Bahadurgarh
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|37
|Neolite ZKW Lightings Private Limited
|Bahadurgarh
|Excellence in NPDD & Localizati
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Silver
|38
|Ramesh Sun Wire Private Limited
|Bhandara
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Bronze
|39
|Rane (Madras) Ltd
|Rudrapur
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|40
|Rane Brake Lining Limited
|Tiruchirappalli
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Gold
|41
|Rane Brake Lining Limited
|Tiruchirappalli
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Gold
|42
|Rane Brake Lining Limited – Plant 3
|Pondicherry
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Gold
|43
|Rane Brake Lining Limited – Plant 3
|Pondicherry
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|44
|Rane NSK Steering System Pvt. Ltd. – Gujarat P4
|Ahmedabad
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|45
|Roop Automotives Ltd.
|Gurugram
|Excellence in Export
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|46
|Roop Automotives Ltd., IMT Unit 1
|Gurugram
|Excellence in Export
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Silver
|47
|Sansera Engineering Ltd. – P11
|Ramanagara
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|48
|Shore Auto Rubber Exports Pvt Ltd
|Pune
|Excellence in Export
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Gold
|49
|Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd
|Ghaziabad
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|50
|Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.
|New Delhi
|C. Narasimhan Corporate Level
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Gold
|51
|Skyway Forge
|Ludhiana
|Excellence in Export
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Bronze
|52
|Skyway Forge
|Ludhiana
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Silver
|53
|SOGEFI ADM SUSPENSIONS PVT LTD
|Pune
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Bronze
|54
|SOGEFI ADM SUSPENSIONS PVT LTD
|Pune
|Excellence in NPDD & Localizati
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Silver
|55
|SOGEFI ADM SUSPENSIONS PVT LTD
|Pune
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|56
|SP Engineers Autotech India Pvt. Ltd.
|Thiruvallur
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisation
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|57
|SP Engineers Autotech India Pvt. Ltd.
|Thiruvallur
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|58
|Sterling Tools Limited
|Kolar
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Large (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)
|Silver
|59
|Subros Ltd. – Plant B188
|Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Silver
|60
|Takshi Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. – Plant 3 Ambethan Pl
|Pune
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Silver
|61
|UNO Minda Industries Ltd. – Switch Division
|Pune
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|62
|UNO Minda Industries Ltd. – Switch Division
|Pune
|Excellence in Sustainable Busin
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|63
|UNO MINDA Ltd – Seating Division
|Hosur
|Excellence in NPDD & Localisaton
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Certificate
|64
|UNO MINDA Ltd., Seating Division
|Hosur
|Excellence in Export
|Very Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)
|Bronze
|65
|USUI SUSIRA INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD Ponneri Plant
|Thiruvallur
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Gold
|66
|Yinlun ADM India Private Limited
|Pune
|Excellence in Digitalization
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Silver
|67
|Yinlun ADM India Private Limited
|Pune
|Excellence in Manufacturing
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate
|68
|Yinlun ADM India Private Limited
|Pune
|Excellence in NPDD & Localizati
|Small & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 C
|Certificate