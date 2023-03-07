scorecardresearch
ACMA hosts 8th Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards recognises 68 auto component makers in India

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Updated:
ACMA

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) hosted its 8th Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards & Technology Summit in Delhi yesterday.

The theme of the event was on ‘Gearing up for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainability,’ which emphasised the significance of innovation and sustainability in the auto component industry.

The event saw 68 auto component manufacturers being awarded the ACMA Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards across categories of Excellence in Manufacturing, Sustainable Business, Digitisation, Localisation, and Exports.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution government of India said, “India’s future in technology and innovation hinges on investment in R&D and commitment to indigenisation.”

He highlighted the pivotal role that the auto components industry can play in leading the charge for self-reliance, through increased investment in new technology and design, and by integrating the informal sector to indigenize the value chain. He underscored the importance of building a strong defence industry and promoting indigenous manufacturing, as this will enable India to be self-reliant and become a reliable and trusted supplier to the world.

He further stressed the significance of India emerging as a supplier to the world and commended ACMA’s active role in supporting start-ups and smaller businesses to indigenise the entire value chain and integrate them into the mainstream. Goyal also spoke on the need for India to focus on productivity, quality, and net-zero commitments, as this will enable it to become the next frontier of technology, development, and production for the world.

Sunjay J Kapur, President, ACMA and Chairman, Sona Comstar said that “As the Indian automotive industry moves forward in 2023 and beyond, it is essential to embrace green and clean technology to remain ecologically relevant. He highlighted the need for the auto component industry to be ahead of the curve in adopting new environmentally sound technologies, sustainable manufacturing practices, and business models that minimise carbon footprint while embracing the ethos of a circular economy.”

ACMA Atmanirbhar Excellence Award 2022 – Winners List
Sr. No.Plant NamePlant LocationApplication NameApplication Category TurnoverAward
1Abilities India Pistons and Rings Ltd.GhaziabadExcellence in Sustainable BusinSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CBronze
2ALP Aeroflex India Pvt LtdNashikExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
3Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.Chakan, PuneExcellence in ExportVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
4Automotive Stampings and Assemblies Ltd.Chakan, PuneExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Silver
5Bosch Ltd.NashikExcellence in DigitalizationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Silver
6Continental Automotive Brake Systems India Pvt. Ltd.GurgaonExcellence in DigitalizationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
7Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd.SataraExcellence in DigitalizationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
8Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd.SataraExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
9Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. JodalliDharwadExcellence in DigitalizationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
10Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. JodalliDharwadExcellence in ExportVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
11Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. JodalliDharwadExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
12Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. JodalliDharwadExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
13Dana Anand India Pvt. Ltd. JodalliDharwadExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
14Durovalves India Private LimitedAurangabadExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
15Global Autotech Ltd – Plant 2Greater NoidaExcellence in Sustainable BusinLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Silver
16Global Autotech Ltd., Plant 1Greater NoidaExcellence in ManufacturingLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Certificate
17Hella India Lighting LimitedDera Bassi, MohaliExcellence in ExportSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CSilver
18Hella India Lighting LimitedDera Bassi, MohaliExcellence in ManufacturingSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CGold
19Hella India Lighting LimitedDera Bassi, MohaliExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CGold
20Jaihind Autotech IndustriesPantnagarExcellence in ManufacturingSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CBronze
21Jumps Auto Industries LtdGurugramExcellence in ExportSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
22Kiswok Industries Pvt. Ltd. Unit 1Liluah, KolkataExcellence in DigitalizationLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Gold
23Krishna Maruti Limited – Seat 1GurgaonExcellence in NPDD & LocalizatiVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Silver
24Krishna Maruti Limited Seat DivisionAhmedabadExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
25Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd.KolarExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
26Lumax Industries Ltd.GurugramExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
27Magal Engg Tech Pvt. Ltd.Perumbuthur Taluka KancheepuramExcellence in Sustainable BusinSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CGold
28Magna Automations LimitedGurgaonExcellence in ManufacturingSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
29Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Private LimitedFaridabadExcellence in ExportSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CBronze
30Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems Private LimitedFaridabadExcellence in ManufacturingSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
31Maxop Engineering Co. Pvt. Ltd. – Unit IVJaipurC. Narasimhan Corporate LevelVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Silver
32Metalman Micro Turners Unit IIDharuheraExcellence in DigitalizationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
33Metalman Micro Turners Unit IIDharuheraExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
34Mindarika Pvt LtdGurgaonExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
35Neolite ZKW Lightings Private LimitedBahadurgarhExcellence in DigitalizationLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Silver
36Neolite ZKW Lightings Private LimitedBahadurgarhExcellence in ManufacturingLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Bronze
37Neolite ZKW Lightings Private LimitedBahadurgarhExcellence in NPDD & LocalizatiLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Silver
38Ramesh Sun Wire Private LimitedBhandaraExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CBronze
39Rane (Madras) LtdRudrapurExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
40Rane Brake Lining LimitedTiruchirappalliExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Gold
41Rane Brake Lining LimitedTiruchirappalliExcellence in Sustainable BusinLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Gold
42Rane Brake Lining Limited – Plant 3PondicherryExcellence in ManufacturingLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Gold
43Rane Brake Lining Limited – Plant 3PondicherryExcellence in Sustainable BusinLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Bronze
44Rane NSK Steering System Pvt. Ltd. – Gujarat P4AhmedabadExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
45Roop Automotives Ltd.GurugramExcellence in ExportVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
46Roop Automotives Ltd., IMT Unit 1GurugramExcellence in ExportVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Silver
47Sansera Engineering Ltd. – P11RamanagaraExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
48Shore Auto Rubber Exports Pvt LtdPuneExcellence in ExportSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CGold
49Shriram Pistons & Rings LtdGhaziabadExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
50Shriram Pistons & Rings Ltd.New DelhiC. Narasimhan Corporate LevelVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Gold
51Skyway ForgeLudhianaExcellence in ExportSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CBronze
52Skyway ForgeLudhianaExcellence in Sustainable BusinSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CSilver
53SOGEFI ADM SUSPENSIONS PVT LTDPuneExcellence in DigitalizationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CBronze
54SOGEFI ADM SUSPENSIONS PVT LTDPuneExcellence in NPDD & LocalizatiSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CSilver
55SOGEFI ADM SUSPENSIONS PVT LTDPuneExcellence in Sustainable BusinSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
56SP Engineers Autotech India Pvt. Ltd.ThiruvallurExcellence in NPDD & LocalisationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
57SP Engineers Autotech India Pvt. Ltd.ThiruvallurExcellence in Sustainable BusinSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
58Sterling Tools LimitedKolarExcellence in ManufacturingLarge (Turnover > INR 250 to 500 Cr)Silver
59Subros Ltd. – Plant B188Gautam Budh Nagar, NoidaExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Silver
60Takshi Auto Components Pvt. Ltd. – Plant 3 Ambethan PlPuneExcellence in ManufacturingSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CSilver
61UNO Minda Industries Ltd. – Switch DivisionPuneExcellence in ManufacturingVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
62UNO Minda Industries Ltd. – Switch DivisionPuneExcellence in Sustainable BusinVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
63UNO MINDA Ltd – Seating DivisionHosurExcellence in NPDD & LocalisatonVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Certificate
64UNO MINDA Ltd., Seating DivisionHosurExcellence in ExportVery Large (Turnover > INR 500 Cr)Bronze
65USUI SUSIRA INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD Ponneri PlantThiruvallurExcellence in DigitalizationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CGold
66Yinlun ADM India Private LimitedPuneExcellence in DigitalizationSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CSilver
67Yinlun ADM India Private LimitedPuneExcellence in ManufacturingSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate
68Yinlun ADM India Private LimitedPuneExcellence in NPDD & LocalizatiSmall & Medium Enterprises (Turnover upto 250 CCertificate

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 18:01 IST