ACMA hosts 8th Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards recognises 68 auto component makers in India

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) hosted its 8th Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards & Technology Summit in Delhi yesterday.

The theme of the event was on ‘Gearing up for Carbon Neutrality & Sustainability,’ which emphasised the significance of innovation and sustainability in the auto component industry.

The event saw 68 auto component manufacturers being awarded the ACMA Atmanirbhar Excellence Awards across categories of Excellence in Manufacturing, Sustainable Business, Digitisation, Localisation, and Exports.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution government of India said, “India’s future in technology and innovation hinges on investment in R&D and commitment to indigenisation.”

He highlighted the pivotal role that the auto components industry can play in leading the charge for self-reliance, through increased investment in new technology and design, and by integrating the informal sector to indigenize the value chain. He underscored the importance of building a strong defence industry and promoting indigenous manufacturing, as this will enable India to be self-reliant and become a reliable and trusted supplier to the world.

He further stressed the significance of India emerging as a supplier to the world and commended ACMA’s active role in supporting start-ups and smaller businesses to indigenise the entire value chain and integrate them into the mainstream. Goyal also spoke on the need for India to focus on productivity, quality, and net-zero commitments, as this will enable it to become the next frontier of technology, development, and production for the world.

Sunjay J Kapur, President, ACMA and Chairman, Sona Comstar said that “As the Indian automotive industry moves forward in 2023 and beyond, it is essential to embrace green and clean technology to remain ecologically relevant. He highlighted the need for the auto component industry to be ahead of the curve in adopting new environmentally sound technologies, sustainable manufacturing practices, and business models that minimise carbon footprint while embracing the ethos of a circular economy.”