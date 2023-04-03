ACMA Automechanika New Delhi scheduled for February 1, 2024

ACMA Automechanika, the bi-annual event focussing on the automotive aftermarket is set to return after a gap of four years. The three-day event is scheduled for February 1, 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The event in its 5th edition aims to play a key role in the overall development of the mobility and logistics industries. The trade fair will witness fringe programmes including knowledge sessions like conferences and panel discussions, association meetups, live demonstrations, and much more.

According to the Auto Components Industry Review by ACMA, private and commercial vehicle production in 2022 increased by around 20 percent and 30 percent respectively due to increased demand and fewer supply chain disruptions as compared to FY2021.

Vinnie Mehta, Director General, ACMA said, “Growing demand for long-distance travel and crossover vehicles further raises the need for regular maintenance and vehicle parts replacements. India’s automotive market has strong growth potential, resulting in increased demand for automotive parts. The country has also witnessed the rise of new entrants in the mobility space. India had a trade surplus of $700 million (Rs 5,772 crore) for auto components demonstrating strong demand for exports.”

The organisers say the automotive sector and rising vehicle ownership in rural markets of new and used vehicles are driving demand for aftermarket auto components in India. The auto components industry has grown 23 percent YoY on the back of strong export performance and replacement market growth. The steady progress in India’s automotive industry has caught the attention and focus of the world’s leading manufacturers of vehicles and components over the last decade. India is the third largest car manufacturer globally and an emerging global hub for automotive component sourcing and manufacturing.

Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings said, “With India emerging as a key global market for automobiles and auto components, ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2024 will provide a unique opportunity for industry stakeholders to come together and showcase the latest technologies and solutions for the aftermarket. Mutual collaboration within the industry is important now more than ever and ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will be the convergence point to take these discussions ahead and enhance business networking and overall exhibition experience for the industry. With a focus on sustainability, digitalisation, and electrification, the fifth edition of the trade fair, will be an ideal showcase of the fast-evolving Indian aftermarket.”

ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is one of 14 Automechanika fairs held across Europe, Asia the Americas, and Africa.