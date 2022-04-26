COGOS expands its services to Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan

COGOS Technologies, the Bangalore based tech-logistics company, announced the expansion of its services in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. With this expansion, COGOS is now present in over 24 states and aims to have a pan-India presence by the end of FY 22-23. COGOS aims to lead the city logistics market in India.

COGOS will be creating over 50 job opportunities and onboard 500-1000 drivers partners in these states, during Q1 of FY 22-23. They will be serving B2B enterprises operating in the FMCG, Manufacturing & E-commerce domains for these states.

The company is also bullish on deploying an active EV fleet for logistics services in these areas. The increase in demand from tier 2&3 cities has also led to this expansion in services by COGOS.

Speaking on the expansion, Prasad Sreeram, CEO & Co-Founder COGOS, said, “COGOS was started with a vision to digitally transform city logistics. Over the years, our tech-integrated logistics services have been well received by our customers and now we are excited to start our services for Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our primary aim in these states will be to create revenue and earning for the trucking ecosystem, leading to the growth of our driver-partners.”

The startup is actively working towards solving logistic related challenges of enterprises while building a sustainable model. Last year in September, COGOS raised their pre-series A funding and earlier in June 2021 they became the pioneer to announce EV(Electric Vehicle) adoption in the last-mile city logistics.

The company also very recently appointed Vandana Mazumdar as Manager of EV Vertical Pan India to accelerate the adoption of EV in their fleet and Goutham Kumar BV as VP Technology to make their tech platform compatible to meet the demand of tier 2 & 3 cities.

