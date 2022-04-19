COGOS Appoints Goutham Kumar As VP, Technology

COGOS Technologies, the Bangalore based tech-logistics company, announced the appointment of Goutham Kumar as Vice-president of Technology. The Employment will further aim at creating a one-stop ERP solution for all logistical needs.

The appointment would also support the company’s vision of creating a best-in-class AI/ML logistics platform. Goutham comes with an experience of 20 years in Software Product Development and has previously been associated with companies like BMC Software and Boston Technology Corporation.

Goutham will look after two critical wings at COGOS. One that evolves their proprietary Logistics ERP platform to increase the efficiency of COGOS Trucks business. Another aim would be to build strategies to build Intellectual Property, adding to the company’s offering. He specialises in conceptualizing, building and transitioning POCs to product teams, one of which turned out to be a million-dollar product.

According to a report by Redseer, the last-mile delivery market in India is expected to reach US$ 6-7 billion by 2024. The growth will largely be supported by the infusion of tech in the sector, hence building an efficient tech platform is mandatory for logistics startups.

COGOS is actively hiring Architects, Product Managers, Developers, DevOps Engineers and Automation Engineers to build an even more efficient tech-integrated logistics platform suitable for tier 2 & 3 markets of India. They have over 50 open positions, in the Tech, Operations and Sales departments.

Further elaborating on the programme and the hiring, Prasad Sreeram, Co-founder & CEO, COGOS said, “We at COGOS have always aimed at using the latest technology present in the market and our regular practice is to keep our platform updated with the latest trends. We are glad to have Goutham on board with us who’ll help us build an even more efficient platform for city logistics as we aim at penetrating deeper into tier 2 & 3 markets with our services.”

On joining COGOS Goutham BV said, “Entire world is moving towards digital transformation and we all know the benefits of it. Technology adoption being done in the logistics sector will help us optimize the carriage of the goods along with increasing efficiency and bringing down the overall cost of the product to the consumer.”

He added, “I am glad to join COGOS and work towards leveraging AI and ML techniques to enhance customer experience. Our aim at COGOS is to make our existing solution SaaS ready. We are excited to invite tech talents to join our team and help us bring innovative changes to the sector”.

Last year in September, COGOS raised its pre-series A funding and earlier in June 2021 they became the pioneer to announce EV(Electric Vehicle) adoption in the logistics business. The company also very recently appointed Vandana Mazumdar as Manager of EV Vertical Pan India to accelerate the adoption of EVs in their fleet and onboard more women driver-partners.