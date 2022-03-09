CNH Industrial To Have Fair Share In Indian Marketplace: Chun Woytera, Apac President

In the recent Mobility Interviews series, Chun Woytera, Apac President, CNH Industrial gives details on the recently inaugurated tech centre in Gurugram and her perspective on the Indian market.

Global manufacturer of tractors and construction equipment, CNH Industrial is aiming to double its market share in the mid to long term. As the company, the company bets big on the Indian market for future growth. It has already expanded its production capacity 60,000 units a month and aims to expand the capacity by 75,000 units per month.

In the recent Mobility Interviews series, Chun Woytera, Apac President, CNH Industrial gives details on the recently inaugurated tech centre in Gurugram, the impact of electrification in the tractor segment and her perspective on the Indian market.

She said we will have a fair position in the Indian marketplace going forward. As the macro trend remains positive for the agricultural and construction sector.