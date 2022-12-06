CNH Industrial India appoints Narinder Mittal as Country Manager and Managing Director

CNH Industrial India has appointed Narinder Mittal as the Country Manager & Managing Director. Mittal will head the company’s India and SAARC agriculture business and will take over his new position on January 1, 2023.



Mittal succeeds Raunak Varma, who has been serving CNH Industrial for over two decades. Varma takes the global Construction Business Unit and will now work directly with Stefano Pampalone, President, Construction CNH Industrial.



Narinder Mittal is an Engineering graduate from NIT Calicut and an alumnus of Columbia Business School, New York. He joined the company in 2016 as Executive Director of India Manufacturing Operations, and was promoted to Vice President of AMEA (Asia, Middle East and Africa) with responsibility for Manufacturing Operations in China, India, Russia, Turkey, ANZ and Uzbekistan in 2020.

Prior to joining CNH Industrial, Narinder was President and Corporate Head of Operations at Sonalika International Tractors.

Chun Woytera, President APAC, CNH Industrial said, “India is a truly dynamic market with immense potential. It plays a vital role in the growth of the APAC region. CNH Industrial is focused on new trends and technologies to drive agricultural productivity and efficiency and Narinder, with his leadership and drive, is best placed to leverage new growth opportunities and strengthen our position in India,”

“I want to thank Raunak Varma for his five years’ of service where he worked tirelessly to ensure success for our Company in the market.”