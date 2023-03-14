CNH Industrial acquires former strategic partner Augmenta

CNH Industrial has purchased Augmenta to accelerate the growth of its innovative Sense and Act technology. Augmenta was an investment and strategic partner for CNH Industrial.

Derek Neilson, President Agriculture at CNH Industrial said, “Our work with Augmenta has brought increasing benefits to our customers’ operations. What began as a minority investment in their potential, now culminates in us adding this proven tech excellence directly to our sprayer offering.”

He added, “This is an important development for our Agriculture business that will further support our dealers by differentiating our equipment through value-added technology.”

Parag Garg, Chief Digital Product Officer, said, “Augmenta’s technology will expedite the development of our broader ‘Sense & Act’ capabilities to create value for our customers. The Sense & Act tasks are based on sensor-detected data during the spraying process, wherein protection solutions are applied to crops both before and after harvest. This technology gives machines selective spraying capabilities which precisely directs and regulates spray volume.”

Augmenta’s work in this area includes the development of a multispectral camera and software that monitors a machine’s operating environment and acts directly via the machine. This increases yield for our customers, boosts sustainability by eliminating unnecessary chemical and fertilizer usage, and most importantly, reduces application time, effort and input costs.

Augmenta will operate within the Raven brand, as a subset of the company’s precision technology portfolio. It will maintain its existing employees and offices in Greece and the USA. CNH Industrial held an existing 10.5% minority stake in the business before the transaction announced today, which will be funded with available cash on hand.