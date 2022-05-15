scorecardresearch

CNG price hiked in Delhi NCR, effective today

Delhi NCR witnesses a hike in CNG price by Rs 2 per kg, effective today. Other parts of the country have also seen a hike since October 2021.

Delhi NCR has witnessed a hike in CNG price by Rs 2 per kilogram. The Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has hiked prices, effective Sunday 6 am. With the increase in price, CNG costs INR 73.61 per kg in Delhi, INR 76.17 in Noida, and INR 81.94 per kg in Gurugram.

Also, IGL has increased prices for CNG in other parts of the country, in Rewari, Karnal, Kaithal, Kanpur, and Fatehpur, amongst other places. Kanpur sees the highest price for CNG, retailing at INR 85.40 per kg.

IGL has been increasing prices periodically since October last year after domestic and international prices saw an increase.

