CJPT expels Hino for certification testing misconduct

Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) has announced its decision to expel Hino Motors in light of Hino’s misconduct concerning the certification testing.

Since its establishment in April 2021, CJPT has been working with its partners to accelerate the spread of CASE, thereby aiming to contribute in achieving a carbon neutral society and reducing the burden on drivers and workers.

Akio Toyoda, President, Toyota suggested that the misconduct by Hino is incompatible with CJPT’s aspirations and goals and that the continued inclusion of Hino in activities will not gain the understanding of its customers and the public. With this suggestion taken into consideration, the decision was made after discussion within CJPT.

Specifically, Hino will be excluded from all the agreements, including the joint planning agreement, and Hino’s equity stake (10 percent) in CJPT will be transferred to Toyota. In the projects that CJPT is currently working on, such as the previously announced social implementation in Fukushima and Tokyo, Hino will play a minimal role to not cause inconvenience to CJPT’s customers.

Akio Toyoda, President, Toyota said, “As the parent company and a shareholder of Hino, we are extremely disappointed with the company’s misconduct in relation to the certification testing, which has greatly undermined the trust of our customers and all other stakeholders. Hino has committed the misconduct in engine certification for a long period of time, and the company is in a situation where it is not to be recognised as one of the 5.5 million individuals in the Japanese automotive industry.”

“This conclusion was reached after discussions with the companies involved. We will continue to work with our partners on the project to solve the issues facing the transportation industry and contribute to achieving a carbon neutral society,” he added.