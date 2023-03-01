Citroen to export made-in-India C3 to ASEAN and Africa from Kamarajar Port

Citroen India, part of the Stellantis group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kamarajar Port (KPL) to commence its export program from India.

PAIPL, the Indian affiliate of Citroen India, will start exporting the made-In-India C3 B-hatch vehicles to countries in ASEAN and Africa region. The exports of the vehicle will commence in March 2023 as CBUs (completely built units).

Roland Bouchara, CEO & MD, Stellantis India said “This partnership with Kamarajar Port fortifies the Stellantis group’s ‘India for the World’ philosophy that will leverage India’s distinctive manufacturing export potential. In 2019, we started exporting powertrains from our Hosur facility and with the commencement of the with the new C3 exports as a CBU this year we are marking a key milestone in our India journey. We have created a 360-degree ecosystem that is reaping strong results for the group and we will continue to grow this in the future. “

Guy Lederer, Head-Supply Chain & Logistics for India, Asia Pacific, Stellantis said, “Kamarajar Port meets all of Citroen’s requirements to export vehicles from India as part of its internationalisation strategy. A port of significant importance in India’s sea logistics ecosystem, the Kamarajar Port will be used to export made-in-India Citroen vehicles from the smart car platform to the world. We are looking forward to a cooperative and successful working relationship with KPL to achieve the highest level of on-time delivery at competitive costs.”

Sunil Paliwal, I.A.S., CMD, Kamarajar Port stated, “We are glad to enter into an agreement with PCA Automobiles to offer our Port services for export of Citroen brand vehicles to countries in ASEAN and Africa. Associating with PCA Automobiles will help us augment our export operations. We hope to make this collaboration a success and contribute to India’s economy.”