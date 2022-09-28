Citroen introduces new brand identity and logo

French automobile manufacturer Citroen has revealed a fresh corporate brand identity and logo, signalling the start of a new era for the brand as it accelerates towards electric mobility.

The company, in a statement, said that the new look reinterprets the original logo first adopted by founder André Citroën.

Citroen said that the new emblem signposts the brand’s transition and evolution and will debut at the end of September on a significant Citroen concept.

The new logo will then progressively feature on future Citroën production and concept vehicles from mid-2023.

Alexandre Revert, Global Brand Designer, Citroen said, “Progressively moving to a more prominent and visible brand signature for our future designs is a significant if subtle evolution, where the precision of the technical, functional chevrons are embraced by and contrasted with the warmth and almost human softness of the oval that surrounds them.”

The company has also adopted a fresh corporate brand identity programme and new brand signature – “Nothing Moves Us Like Citroën” – which will start to be used in corporate and product communications and activities.

A new animatic language is under development to integrate the new identity in all digital touchpoints, both inside the vehicle through HMI screens and outside in the My Citroën App, providing customers with a coherent Citroën experience.

A fresh, simplified colour palette and new lettering evolved from Citroën’s current fonts will complement the logo and further enhance the new brand identity, the statement added.

Vincent Cobee, CEO, Citroen said: “Our new identity is an elegant symbol of progress as we move our customers physically in daring, forward-looking vehicles that challenge traditional industry rules, and emotionally by ensuring their entire experience – particularly going electric – is more affordable, comfortable, and enjoyable whatever their wants and needs.

Developed by Citroën’s design team, the new Citroën identity has benefited from the expertise of Stellantis Design Studio, the global brand design agency of Stellantis dedicated to internal and external clients.