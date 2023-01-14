Citroen India partners with Jio BP to enhance EV infrastructure

Citroen India has announced a partnership with Jio-bp, a fuels and mobility joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and bp to build EV infrastructure and services across its network.

Jio-bp will install DC fast chargers across Citroen’s key dealership network and workshops across the country in phases. These chargers will also be open to the entire universe of EV car customers to help boost EV adoption among consumers.

With the New Citroën e-C3 All Electric scheduled for launch in Q1 2023, this partnership will ensure Jio-bp’s charging infrastructure network is accessible via the My Citroen Connect app.

Jio-bp currently operates a quickly-growing network of EV charging and swapping stations under the Jio-bp pulse brand. The entire range of Jio-bp pulse offerings can be accessed via its mobile app that helps customers easily locate EV charging stations in their vicinity, and facilitates digital payments amongst others.

Jio-bp is creating an electric mobility ecosystem that will benefit stakeholders across the EV value chain and is expanding its Jio-bp pulse branded EV charging network by setting up charging facilities at multiple touch points within cities and major highways to ensure smooth intra-city and inter-city commutes for EV owners.

Citroen has its presence in 101 countries and has a network of 6,200 points of sale and service throughout the world.