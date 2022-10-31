Citroen India launches phygital showrooms in Guwahati and Bhubaneswar

French carmaker Citroen has expanded its presence in India with the launch of two new retail outlets. The company has launched its phygital ‘La Maison Citroen’ showrooms in Guwahati (Assam) and Bhubaneswar (Odisha). According to Citroen India, these new centres will offer customers a comfortable sales, test drive experience and full-fledged after-sales services.

Commenting on the launch of La Maison Citroën in Guwahati, Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, says, “We are excited to announce the launch of the “La Maison Citroën” phygital showroom in Guwahati. The showroom will have numerous screens, debuting the ATAWADAC experience (AnyTime AnyWhere AnyDevice AnyContent) and a unique High Definition 3D configurator allowing customers to experience the product with a 360-degree view and personalise their product and services.”

He further added, “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response in Assam & North-East market to the launch of the New C3 and the New C5 Aircross SUV. We continue to make every possible effort to cater to the fast-growing demand for both products.”

Rishabh Himatsingka, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Guwahati says, “Citroën is all about comfort and innovation, and we are excited to launch this unique retail concept for customers in Assam & North East region. With strong demand for the New C3 and the C5 Aircross SUV models, this ‘phygital’ retail format will bring a unique and enriching experience for customers.”

Citroen India currently has two products in its portfolio, namely the Citroen C3 and the C5 Aircross. The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross was recently launched in India and it’s priced at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom. Citroen C3, on the other hand, is an entry-level offering and its price ranges from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh, ex-showroom.