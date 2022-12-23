Citroen India inaugurates new phygital showroom in Nagpur

Citroen India has launched a new ‘La Maison Citroën’ phygital showroom in Nagpur. This French car manufacturer’s newest showroom and workshop is situated at E2 – MIDC Hingna Main Road, Nagpur, Maharashtra. According to Citroen India, this new centre will offer customers a comfortable sales, test drive experience and full-fledged after-sales services.

Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head, Citroën India, said, “We are thrilled to enter yet another crucial market in the country as the brand continues to extend its presence across India’s vast automotive landscape. The team looks forward to welcoming customers in Nagpur and help them get acquainted with our delightful products – the new C3 and the new C5 Aircross SUV.”

He added, “The La Maison Citroën phygital showroom concept is designed with customers as the primary focus: it ensures all customers are able to explore the world of Citroën at their own pace and convenience. To further enhance customer experiences, the brand also offers various vehicle customisation options to ensure their Citroën is their true reflection.”

Pravin Chandak, Dealer Principal, La Maison Citroën Nagpur, said, “Innovation, digital experiences, and comfort serve as the foundation of brand Citroën. This tenet comes to life at every La Maison Citroën phygital showroom, including the new one in Nagpur. We are excited to bring this revolution to central India and transform car buying and ownership experiences in the region.”

Citroen currently has two products in its Indian portfolio, namely the Citroen C3 and the C5 Aircross. The facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross is currently priced at Rs 36.67 lakh, ex-showroom. Citroen C3, on the other hand, is the company’s entry-level offering and its price currently ranges from Rs 5.88 lakh to Rs 8.15 lakh, ex-showroom.