Citroen C3 breaks cover, claims 90% localisation

The Citroen C3 makes its global debut, and as per the French carmaker, as much as 90% of the vehicle will be locally manufactured in its Chennai plant. The launch is scheduled to take place in the first half of 2022.

By:September 16, 2021 5:20 PM
citroen c3 unveiled

The Citroen C3 makes its global debut ahead of its launch during the first half of 2022. Under the carmaker’s c-cubed (Cool, Comfort, and Clever) program, the Citroen C3 will be the first of the three models planned. Citroen claims that most of the C3 will be manufactured in India, achieving 90% localisation, and the C3 is aimed at emerging markets such as India and South America.

With high localisation, Citroen is planning to place the C3 aggressively in India. Based on the Common Modular Platform (CMP) that will underpin the upcoming Jeep compact SUV, Citroen has its eyes set on competition like the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and others.

citroen c3 unveiledThe Citroen C3 will have a 10-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Speaking about the exterior design, the Citroen C3 features a chunky design with split DRLs, vertical headlights, side body claddings, giving the C3 a noticeable road presence. The orange accents and the blacked-out B-pillars give the C3 a sporty touch. Overall, the C3 looks like a scaled-down version of the Citroen C5 that’s already on sale in India, but in good proportions.

Moving to the interior, the orange theme continues on the dashboard. Occupants are greeted by a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that will feature smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), a chunky three-spoke steering wheel, digital instrument cluster, armrests, and more. One interesting aspect of the Citroen C3 is that customers can customise the interior and exterior colours and combinations to their choice.

Coming to the engine specifications, Citroen has not revealed any details yet, but if we go according to speculations, the new crossover could get a 1.2-litre petrol unit mated to a manual or an automatic (DCT?). There will be no diesel on offer. Before its launch, Citroen will work on expanding its dealer network but will maintain its online sales.

