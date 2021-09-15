Made in India Citroen C3 teased ahead of official unveiling

After launching the Citroen C5 Aircross in India, the French carmaker has teased the Citroen C3 ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow. Citroen claims that the C3 will be the company's first made in India vehicle.

By:September 15, 2021 1:03 PM
citroen c3 teased

French carmaker Citroen has one product on sale in India, the C5 Aircross. Now, the company has teased its upcoming vehicle, the Citroen C3, ahead of its official unveiling tomorrow. The new Citroen C3 will be the carmaker’s first product to be made in India at its facility in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

After multiple spy shots of the vehicle being tested and now with the teaser image, we get to see a glimpse of the SUV’s styling. The split DRLs give the Citroen C3 a distinctive look. Based on some of the images seen earlier, we can say that the Citroen C3 will get LED lights front and rear, dual-tone alloy wheels, roof rails, a beefy scuff plate, and much more. The C3 will borrow styling cues from the C5 but in its own distinctive way.

Inside, the Citroen C3 will have a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, navigation, connected car features, automatic climate control, height-adjustable seats, sunroof, cruise control, push-button start, key-less entry, and more.

Powering the Citroen C3 could be a smaller, 1.2-litre petrol engine with a choice of manual and an automatic option. These details will be revealed tomorrow during the unveil. The launch of the Citroen C3 is set to take place sometime next year, and when launched, it will compete with the Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra TUV300, and other vehicles in the sub-4 metre segment.

