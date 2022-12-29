Chinese EV maker Davinci Motor to showcase DC100 e-bike at CES 2023

Chinese robotic electric motorcycle manufacturer Davinci Motor is all set to showcase its DC100 electric bike at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). This will be the first time that the Chinese EV maker has brought its product to the US market.

Rosanna Libia, International Business Manager, Davinci Motor “We’re excited to announce that CES 2023 represents our first on-site appearance in the US market,”

“As a tech-driven company, this show is top of our agenda for events where we want to represent ourselves as a tech company in the US and across the world. CES 2023 serves as the perfect opportunity to introduce our product to the US market.”, he added.

Headlining Davinci Motors’s CES 2023 booth will be the brand-new DC100 e-bike, which the company bills as the first electric motorcycle designed to rival traditional 1,000 cc motorcycles in terms of performance.

This electric motorcycle can sprint from 0-100 kmph in a mere 3 seconds before topping out at 200 kmph. At the same time, it boasts a range of over 400 km, while it takes just half an hour to juice its battery fully using level 3 DC fast-charging stations.

Last month, the company made its European debut at EICMA, the world’s leading exhibition of motorcycles in Milan, Italy. There has been anticipation in the US market regarding the DC100 over recent months from potential users, media, and distributors alike, a statement from the company said.

Customers will get an opportunity to get a feel of the feature-loaded electric bike at CES 2023, while potential dealers and distributors will get a first look as well.