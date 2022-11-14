Children’s Day delight for young Mercedes fans in Ahmedabad

As the country is celebrating Children’s Day, Landmark Cars, a chain of franchise partners of Mercedes-Benz India, helped two young fans realise their dream of visiting the latest luxury destination in town, the new AMG Performance Center in Thaltej, Ahmedabad.



Khushboo Shah, mother of Vivaan and Kiaan Shah, reached out to Landmark Cars through social media exploring an opportunity for her sons to experience a luxurious Mercedes-Benz. Landmark extended her and the entire family a chance to visit the new AMG Performance Center.

The fun began right from the word go with a comfortable drive for the family in a Mercedes-Benz, to the showroom wherein a galaxy of Tristars awaited, to fascinate them.

The family was gifted two shimmering new Die-Cast cars from Mercedes-Benz Collection.

Paras Somani, Brand CEO, Landmark Cars, presented a framed print portrait of a collage of the pictures that started this journey. The evening ended with a luxurious drive back home in their favourite Star.