Chennai Ford workers’ sit-in protest for better compensation enters fourth day

The sit-in protest by the workers at Ford India’s Chennai plant, demanding a better compensation package, entered its fourth day on Thursday, with the union waiting for communication from the management.

Close to 750 workers are inside the plant and about 1,200 are outside the factory gates. A labour department official visited the plant on Thursday and three-way talks were under way. Though the Ford India management was expected to offer a better compensation package on Wednesday, it did not happen, union sources told FE.

Workers have been on the sit-in protest since Monday.

A Ford spokesperson told FE in an email response, “The halt in production since Monday in the Chennai vehicle assembly plant is unfortunate against the backdrop of ongoing discussions with union representatives on all outstanding matters including compensation. Given the ongoing nature of the discussions with union, we may not be able to share details at this point and will have more to share later.”

As previously announced, the Chennai vehicle assembly plant will wind down production by the second quarter of 2022. The Chennai engine plant has already ceased production in the first quarter.



“Ford remains committed to caring for those directly impacted by the restructuring and as we hold the dialogue with the union, we have all manufacturing employees on the rolls in Chennai. There is no loss of employment,” he said.



While the company’s Sanand plant could be sold to Tata Motors and jobs of the employees there may be protected, the Chennai workers feel they have been left out and the compensation offered to them was low in terms of their experience.



P Senthil Kumar, general secretary, Chennai Ford Employees Union, told FE the sit-in protest has been continuing and they are yet to hear from the Ford management on their demand for better compensation. “We are in talks with labour department officials,” he said.



The facility has 2,700 employees who will have to look out for new jobs, which will be a difficult task given that many companies are not in hiring mode, the union sources said. Workers are hoping the state government steps in and help them negotiate a decent severance package.