Charzer partners with Nirman Developers to install EV charging stations

Charzer, a leading EV charging station aggregation platform, has partnered with Nirman Developers. Under this partnership, Charzer will be installing EV charging stations across all the residential and commercial properties of Nirmal Developers in Pune, Maharashtra. The charging stations will be accessible to both residents as well as visitors.

In addition to installing the EV charging stations, Charzer will also maintain them through regular servicing. Through the Charzer app, users can book a slot for charging and even make payments. It is worth mentioning that in 2019, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued a guideline directing commercial and residential complexes to set aside 20% of their parking space for EV Charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Sameer Ranjan Jaiswal, CEO and Co-Founder, Charzer, said, “We are excited to partner with Nirman Developers to increase access to charging infrastructure and remove any barriers to adoption of EVs. One of the key challenges for many real-estate builders today is that the EV charging setup is very complicated. To meet the customer demand or government’s requirements, the upfront cost that they have to incur is very high.”

He further added, “We provide an end-to-end solution starting from project planning to charging station installation to maintenance of the chargers. With our solutions, we are saving a minimum of 2 crores upfront expenses on a property. We have received an overwhelming response in Bangalore, Pune, and Kochi. We look forward to expanding to many more residential communities across India”.

Sandeep Maheshwari, Partner, Nirman Developers, said, “ In the past one year, there has been a sudden increase in the number of EV vehicles. We found that the flat owners are installing their own charger, which leads to a higher capex cost as well as higher MSEB (Maharashtra State Electricity Board) tariff from their electric meter. After the recent change of MSEB offering reduced tariff for EV charging from a dedicated common meter, we were searching for a suitable solution.”

He added, “We found the solution from Charzer perfectly matching our requirements and decided to partner with them to install EV chargers at our project Nirman Altius at Kharadi and Nirman Vishnubaug at Model Colony in Pune. The residents of these projects will be able to charge their EV at a reduced cost without investment in the infrastructure”