Chargeup partners Zomato to enable EV financing and leasing option for delivery partners

Chargeup, a FineTech platform in the electric vehicle sector has partnered Zomato to provide its delivery partners easy financing and leasing options to make a seamless switch to electric mobility. This ESG initiative will enable Zomato to reduce the carbon footprint of its vast delivery network across India.

The company says the fact that last-mile food delivery personnel cover several kilometres a day, the emissions from their scooters and bikes add to the mobility footprint in urban areas significantly. This is where the partnership aims to bring about a transformation.

Switching to electric two-wheelers, along with access to the extensive network of battery-swapping stations, will help the drivers experience higher uptime, leading to a boost in their income – apart from reducing emissions. With Chargeup now expanding its battery-swapping station network to Tier-I, and Tier-II cities, the benefits of the new partnership will continue to reach more Zomato delivery partners in the times ahead.

Varun Goenka, CEO and Co-Founder, Chargeup said, “As a climate-tech company dedicated to creating a clean mobility ecosystem in India, Chargeup is offering appealing and simple financing and leasing support to Zomato delivery partners who are ready to switch to EVs. Not only will their carbon footprint decrease but delivery partners will also be able to lock-in their costs and increase their monthly earnings.”

“Our aim is to make their lives simpler and ensure greater productivity. Chargeup has already made significant efforts towards transforming the lives of thousands of e-rickshaw drivers in Delhi- NCR, doubling their incomes. As a step forward, our EVs will enable Zomato delivery partners make more deliveries without worrying about the rise of fuel prices or a drop in their income levels,” added Goenka.

Mohit Sardana, COO – Food Delivery, Zomato said, “Through our partnership with Chargeup, our delivery partners will have access to a vast network of battery-swapping stations, ensuring 100% uptime and reducing operational costs for our delivery partners. This not only supports our sustainability goals but also contributes to our ongoing efforts to improve the lives of our delivery partners.”