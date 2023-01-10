Charge Zone and Snap-E to set up EV charging infrastructure for fleet operators

Charge Zone, an EV Charging Network company today announced a partnership with Snap-E, a public transport service company to set up EV charging infrastructure for Snap-E’s fleet transportation. Through the partnership, Charge Zone aims to explore the installation, commissioning and maintenance of fleet transportation charging stations for Snap-E’s cabs in and around Kolkata.

As part of the activities planned under the phased partnership, Charge Zone is set to provide Snap-E with extensive charging infrastructure for a fleet of 2000 electric cabs with 200 DC and 1000 AC charging stations, all of which will be equipped with a CMS system that assists fleet management and monitors, measures, and controls charger utilization and electricity consumption.

Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, Charge Zone stated, “With this partnership, we not only aim to provide e-cab service providers and users access to a smart and efficient charging network across the country but also explore and pursue new opportunities of innovation and expansion that will help us to contribute towards the growth of the EV ecosystem in the years ahead.”

Speaking on the partnership, Mayank Bindal, Co-founder and CEO, Snap-E said, “Reacting to the market need of providing environment-friendly affordable cab service, we at Snap-E, plan to operate with a fleet of 2000 Electric Cabs and set up 400 DC and 2000 AC Charging Stations in and around Kolkata as part of the initial pilot phase of the project. The next phase however will be an addition of 3000 vehicles which will be backed with a proportionate number of Charging Stations.”

He added, “The Kolkata rollout will be followed by a phased launch across the other important cities of Eastern India as well. As a business strategy, Snap-E will focus on both corporate tie-ups as well as consumer commutes. In fact, we have already handheld several Indian corporates to switch to e-commute for the employees and we believe that everyone deserves the comfort of an executive class commute ”

The phased implementation of the project is set to expand to other cities across India following the Kolkata rollout and will focus on both corporate tie-ups and consumer commutes. Additionally, Charge Zone aims to target various environmental issues and promote e-mobility to empower all e-cab users and service providers across the country to seamlessly access the charging network.

As part of its vision of building a network of one million EV charging points by 2030, Charge Zone has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers. It has set-up up 3000+ fast DC charging points across 815+ EV charging stations, serving around 5000 EVs daily.

The company also recently completed the electrification of over 10,000 km of National Highways in India, by installing a network of 150+ unmanned, app-driven, Superfast EV charging points along the major national highways.