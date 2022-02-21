Changing business models in EV two-wheelers

The business model of electric two-wheelers is poised for a sea change. The obvious advantages to the user of an electric two-wheeler is that they can be interconnected, tracked comfortably and all sorts of things can be done with it which the traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) bike/scooter does not offer. The limitation, however, with an electric two-wheeler is the battery life.

By: Mr. C V Aditya, Chief Business Office, Bike Bazaar Finance

In an Electric two-wheeler, you end up paying for the entire battery upfront whereas that gets divided in an ICE in the period of its lifecycle. The problem with a battery is that the best of the manufacturers is unable to give more than a 900 to 1,000 charging cycle kind of warranty, Battery technologies are improving day by day — there are batteries which can last 3,000 cycles of charging but are very expensive while most of them today typically do not go beyond 1,000 charging cycles. This reality needs to be factored in.

With the EV landscape up for a change, Niti Aayog has also launched a campaign – Shoonya, an initiative to promote zero -pollution from last-mile delivery. There are nearly two million delivery boys in India who own their own ICE two-wheelers. There will be the normal commuters buying electric two-wheelers but, from the viewpoint of controlling vehicular emissions, it is the delivery segment that is critical for the transition to electric. In the normal delivery function of today, the Zomato’s of the world are asset-light and get people/lead workers to come with their own two-wheelers and cellphones. In a way, these are like independent agents working with them.

If you expect the delivery persons to go out and buy electric two-wheelers — even if they are as cheap as Rs 60,000 thanks to the subsidies — they are not going to do so because they do not trust the EV. This premise is based on extensive studies Bike Bazaar had done with about 200 riders in two Indian cities where they made these delivery executives try out both slow- and high-speed electric two-wheelers.

The delivery boys loved the experience (especially with the more powerful options) and conceded that these would be substantially more affordable than their ICE counterparts when it came to operating costs. However, these riders were also aware that they would have to pay plenty to replace the battery 18 months later and hence were not comfortable switching over to an electric two-wheeler

The entire operating / business model of the EV industry is going to change, and it is believed that entrepreneurs will buy EVs and rent/lease them to delivery boys with a battery as a subscription. This means that all the risk will be taken off the delivery boys and taken up by this new delivery intermediate instead Eventually, the last mile delivery business will transit from an ownership to ridership model.

Even these intermediary companies need financing because they are not going to put in all the money themselves. That is where we see companies like ours, which understand the EV business, playing a big part going forward. Bike Bazaar has EV specialists who know all the key functions in battery management and so on.

Bike Bazaar will also explore to set up a swapping station within its Pune office shortly so that delivery boys can swap their batteries twice a day. The idea is to demonstrate how this model works “in our role as evangelists”. Going forward though, the company is aiming for a bigger play in electric through its franchisee operations across India which are into buying and selling second-hand vehicles.

The same franchisees will possibly add delivery functions over time. It will be a “hyper-local kind of business” where Bike Bazaar will offer support in tracking vehicles, battery swapping at the premises, helping with EDI (equated daily installment) that will be paid for rental and the EMI for the bike

Bike Bazaar will take care of training, software and own the technology as well as the brand. It will also finance the batteries for the entrepreneur setting up the outlet where swapping stations will improve viability.

While demand in the overall electric two-wheeler market is outstripping supply, it is hopeful that planning will get better with new capacities coming up and batteries also moving faster off the shelves. However, leasing rather than loans, ridership over ownership and battery as a service will become key words in adoption of EVs.

