Challenges To Overcome To Make The Workplace An Aspirational Environment For Employees

A drastic shift in workplace culture is underway in the wake of COVID-19. With the move to remote and hybrid working. This is the time for organisations to re-evaluate their priorities and build work environments where employees can feel safe, motivated, inspired and productive, even if they’re working from home, sometimes in the office or on the frontline.

Before we can effectively manage employee performance issues, we must uncover whether our employees are facing difficulties that prevent them from performing. Most common challenges faced by employees are one of these key areas which inevitably result in poor work performance. Employees of all levels will face challenges in the workplace. Every organization and its workplace is made up of different management styles, personality types and personal goals, sometimes leading to workplace conflict.

Delivering a great employee experience and aspirational workplace environment can be a challenging endeavour. The responsibility to maintain the aspirational environment does not only rely on the people on the management team but is instead shared across the organization. The main thing is that the organisation needs to go beyond and arrange mere engagement activities to create a place where people would not just need to work but they genuinely want to work. There are many challenges that we need to overcome and are numerous ways to enhance employee experience:

Workplace Environment Problem – A challenging workplace environment will impact and often impair the performance of the employees. When the workplace is devoid of appreciation, competent management or the provision of necessary resources, the quality of the employee experience deteriorates. If the employees do not have the proper tools and resources to perform their job, the inevitable result will be poor work product. In the same way, in an environment with poor management, job performance will naturally drop. The management who fails to treat employees with respect or not bother about whether an employee’s needs are being met or not will make an employee unhappy and that leads to a least productive employee. The lack of appreciation will also impact an employee’s productivity.

So, to solve this problem, we need to examine the workplace environment and identify the factors that may be contributing to the employees’ inability to successfully perform. Does the organization need to understand whether employees are provided with the tools they need to be successful? Do the managers have the necessary skills to lead the workforce? Is appreciation part of the workplace culture? These factors play a determinant role to decide an employee’s level of productivity and resulting job performance. Change the negative aspects of the environment by providing resources, recognizing the efforts of the employees and removing other obstacles to performance.

Good Technology – Lack of modern technological support will make the employees frustrated and unhappy. The modern, efficient and state-of-the-art technology can help the employees to maximize their efficiency. The organization needs to invest in tools that can help to streamline communication between employees and improve the company culture.

Ganesh Naik

Chief Human Resources Officer of eBikeGo

Motivation Problem – The Lack of motivation at a workplace creates a thought process in the mind of the employee that he doesn’t care about his actions. This leads to the actively disengaged employee and openly demonstrating their unhappiness and disregard through their actions, words and attitude. They end up undermining the productivity of others by constantly declaring their unhappiness and other reasons why they are so displeased with their job. This is a huge distraction to the productivity levels of the workforce and can easily infect the workplace culture. To overcome this challenge, we need to coach and counsel these individuals and hold them accountable for their performance as well as how they are negatively impacting the workplace. This will allow the organization to get them to see the error of their ways and reach a positive level of engagement by demonstrating to them that they have to face consequences. Action needs to be taken to remove the impediment caused by these types of employees.

Physical Workplace – An aspirational and safe work environment is an essential determinant of the overall experience of the employees. So, the organisations must set up a modern office space with all amenities like eateries and recreation rooms that give an employee the chance to unwind and get back to the task with a refreshed mind.

Skills / Knowledge Problem – One of the most important and most contributing factors to an employee being successful at the workplace is whether they have received adequate training to do what they have been hired to do. If employees are doing their jobs and tasks without the proper training that leads to mistakes and only increases over time if not addressed. With the increase in the number of mistakes, the frustration level of the employee will also increase, who will begin to feel inadequate and unsupported for falling short on their objectives. Then, these underperforming employees will either begin to hide their mistakes to keep from exposing their inadequacies or simply check out. In either case, it’s costing the organization time and money in errors and lost productivity. To solve this challenge, it is very important to have a training strategy. The organization should organise proper training at the inception of the employment relationship as well as throughout the life cycle of employment. The training sessions will ensure that the employee can perform their job and also continues to evolve and improve upon their skills. A properly trained employee by the organization is a competent and confident employee who can successfully perform their responsibilities, resulting in positive outcomes.

Different activities such as team-building reignite the camaraderie between employees, something which has suffered greatly in the remote setup. The organization should understand the needs of the employees and support them in meaningful ways through constant communication and collaboration over the digital medium

In the post-pandemic world, managing employee lifecycles in a remote, geo-distributed workplace has become important for a healthy workplace environment. Many organizations are now going through the hybrid model of office and working remotely.

Each of these challenges is a significant contributor to poor employee performance and whether they exist or continue to exist is controlled by the leadership of the organization. Getting the most out of the employees’ starts with understanding that as an employer. How employees are treated in a workplace can have ripple effects throughout an organization. To achieve an aspirational environment at the workplace, a profitable business and a happy workforce, an organization must invest in its employee experience. Building a great employee experience and a rich, vibrant company culture is vital as we all continue navigating through uncertain times.

