CESL floats tender for 3,500 electric cars

Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services (EESL) has invited price bids from OEMs/leasing agencies/NBFCs for leasing of 3,500 electric cars (passenger vehicles) to various departments and autonomous bodies across 18 States and Union Territories for a tenure of 3-5 years.

These states include Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, West Bengal, Haryana, Assam, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, J&K and Jharkhand.

s

Through this tender, CESL will make available the demand aggregated by it for EVs, and financiers have to purchase the vehicle and lease it to CESL or the government partner for a defined period of time. CESL will charge a service fee for making available the aggregated demand for cars. The state authority/ department will be responsible for providing dedicated location(s), space and all the necessary approval(s) for installation of charging station(s).

Financiers also benefit from the experience of CESL thus far in leasing cars, having under its management more than 1,857 cars on Indian roads in use by various government departments.

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL said, “Having operated almost 2,000 cars and gathered some experience around this business, it is now a good time to utilise the market for achieving scale. The demand for replacement of fleet is increasing very significantly. I hope that through the design of appropriate structures, we are able to meet that need and involve other stakeholders.”

“We urge OEMs and leasing agencies to participate in this project and together build the ecosystem for a total transformation to clean transportation,” added Acharya.