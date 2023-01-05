CESL floats second tender for 4,675 electric buses under the National Electric Bus Program

Convergence Energy Services announced the second tender of electric buses under the National Electric Bus Programme. This is the third tender for electric buses, following the Grand Challenge tender of 5,450 ebuses that catalysed this business and a recently concluded tender for 6465 electric buses.

Aiming to accelerate EV adoption and cut down fuel imports, carbon emissions and air pollution, STUs in Delhi, Kerala and Telangana will deploy 4675 electric buses on the basis of a “dry lease”. In a dry lease, the operator provides the buses to the state transport corporations (STC) without the drivers or conductors, they are deployed by the STCs. A dry lease model has been enabled in the NEBP to maintain employment in STCs that have such need.

The tender includes three types of eBuses: 9-m standard floor AC, and 12-m low floor and standard floor non-AC & AC electric buses. These buses will be owned and maintained by service providers for a period of 10 & 12 years, whilst being operated by the STCs. Service providers will be paid a monthly fee per bus. Charging infrastructure at depots are to be provided by both parties in clearly demarcated roles and responsibilities, as constructed and standardized in the 2022 Grand Challenge process.

This tender is valued at an estimated INR 5,000 crores and primarily involves the cost of the bus. Bidders and STCs alike are mandated and encouraged to employ women and create opportunities for a safe environment for them to work.

The total GHG emission reduction for 4675 buses is 34 lacs/year, fuel savings of 15 lac kiloliters/year and significant reduction in air pollution.

Speaking on the release of this tender, Mahua Acharya, CEO and Managing Director, CESL said, “This tender was also uniquely designed in consultation with the participating states of Delhi, Telangana and Kerala, to whom I remain grateful for their collaboration. I am also so thankful for the partnership with WRI to help us get to this point.”

CESL aims to augment public sector bus fleet and till date it has floated two tenders under phase 1 of NEBP for deployment of electric buses in seven states – Delhi, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat (Surat), Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala and Karnataka (North-West).

