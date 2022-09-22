CESL floats new unified tender for 5,690 e-buses under National eBus Programme

Convergence Energy Services (CESL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services, under the Ministry of Power has floated a new unified tender for 5,450 electric buses.

The tender is for the provision of mobility services benefits from the participation of Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Telangana and Arunachal Pradesh. This it says is the first tender under the National Electric Bus Programme which aims to effect the deployment of 50,000 electric buses across the country.

The request for proposal (RFP) comes after CESL was mandated by NITI Aayog under the then CEO, Amitabh Kant, to implement a national programme of 50,000 e-buses.

The mandate came after CESL managed a 10-month long process that gave rise to a unified tender with homogenised terms and conditions, saw the participation of 5 cities under the FAME subsidy programme, and discovered prices that were 27% and 25% lower than diesel and CNG respectively, without considering the subsidy.

The NEBP will seek to aggregate demand for e-buses across the country, support state transport undertakings to integrate them into their operations, and work with states and DISCOMs alike to support the creation of charging infrastructure at their depots.

The tender based on terms and conditions standardised through the Grand Challenge process contains demand for three types of e-buses – 7-metre, 9-metre and 12-metre on a gross cost contracting (GCC) basis.

It requires bidders to quote a price per kilometre for operating services over 12 years – a model that is quickly becoming a standard in India. The tender establishes the requirement of using 25% women as drivers, depot and factory staff.

Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, Convergence Energy Services said “I remain incredibly grateful for the participation and collaboration of the five states in this tender, of which three were closely involved in building the foundation defined in the Grand Challenge. At a national level, I am very encouraged by the demand for e-buses – and appeal to suppliers to enhance production and financiers to come forth. I am also very happy that Arunachal Pradesh has joined us.”

“While we are implementing our vision to move India to electric mobility, it is my dream to see that one day, all these buses will be charged using renewable energy. I am sure that if we all put in our best, even this dream will come true,” added Acharya.

The bidders of this tender will benefit from all financial incentives offered by state Governments – notably, Delhi and Haryana at the time of issuance.