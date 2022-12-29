CES 2023:Valens Semiconductor to present latest connected vehicle safety solutions

Valens Semiconductor, a provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, announced that it will be showcasing the benefits of its automotive high-speed connectivity product suite alongside a comprehensive set of demonstrations from companies in the expanding ecosystem for the MIPI A-PHY compliant VA7000 chipset family.

This group will include Tier-1s, camera sensor companies, radar and LiDAR suppliers, component manufacturers, and testing equipment companies, that are serving the growing demand for increased safety in today and tomorrow’s cars.

Valens Semiconductor will also demo its unique solution for enhanced safety and cost-effective rear-view visibility for the trucking industry. This solution, also intended for the aftermarket, provides video connectivity between the tractor and trailer, for high-speed data links, in a very rough and noisy environment.

Gideon Kedem, Senior Vice President and Head of Automotive at Valens Semiconductor said, “The VA7000 delivers a unique combination of unprecedented bandwidth, enhanced electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and error free links with practically zero latency, all of which is critical for effective high-speed connectivity in automotive safety and time sensitive applications, compared to other available solutions,”

Glen De Vos, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Aptiv said, “The Valens Semiconductor chipset with A-PHY compliance will help accelerate the transition to software-defined vehicles, supported by intelligently connected architectures such as Aptiv’s Smart Vehicle Architecture”

The Automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation to sensor fusion, which leverages a combination of different sensor types – cameras, LiDARs and radars to deliver data and functionality required by safety applications such as ADAS.

As car companies integrate sensors requiring higher bandwidth and EMC into next-generation ADAS and autonomous systems, interoperability among multiple vendors’ components will be crucial. To address this need, test equipment vendors are beginning to create off-the-shelf testing solutions.