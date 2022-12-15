In the list of the latest action that’s coming up at the CES 2023, LiDAR autonomous driving startup Vueron Technology has announced that it will launch an eco-friendly autonomous truck delivery business. It will be exclusively partnering with South Korea’s top cold-chain logistics platform, Teamfresh, which accounts for more than 90 percent of the whole fresh product delivery business in South Korea. .

By using their newest LiDAR solution, that can enable safe and efficient autonomous driving, Vueron aims to provide sustainable logistics solutions with the eco-friendly self-driving delivery service within the cold-chain market.

Through its innovative LiDAR-based solution, Vueron believes it can tackle the dual problems of high transportation costs and labour shortage, which have always represented a big hurdle in the logistics market.

Earlier this year, the company has succeeded in obtaining an autonomous vehicle permit in California and Nevada for use of only one LiDAR sensor. It claims this a technological accomplishment unmatched to date.

At CES 2023, Vueron is planning to reveal its eco-friendly self-driving delivery truck—a safe autonomous driving system based on Vueron’s advanced technology. Employing the company’s self-driving permits issued by the California and Nevada DMVs, it will also be presenting an autonomous driving live demo around Las Vegas during CES 2023.

Vueron has stated that by providing customised forms of autonomous driving solutions which are adjusted to each client’s needs, it hopes to solve the most challenging issues facing various clients around the globe.

Established in 2019, Vueron Technology specialises in the development of LiDAR solutions and autonomous driving technology. Vueron provides ‘VueOne’ (Automotive LiDAR solution) and ‘VueTwo’ (Smart infrastructure LiDAR solution) based on self-developed perception algorithms.