CES 2023: Visteon named winner for two innovation display awards at upcoming CES 2023

Visteon, an American global automotive electronics supplier, announces that it has been named a CES 2023 Innovation Awards Honoree for two new products- Lightscape Panoramic Display and Command & Control Display.

These two display products showcase Visteon’s latest innovative technology solutions that meet consumer demand for seamless, intuitive and integrated automotive displays.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 28 consumer technology product categories.

Visteon Command & Control Display

According to Visteon, Immersive, Large Multi-Displays transform the digital cockpit and provide a superior user experience for driver and passenger. Next-gen concepts feature displays that span the entire dashboard width.

The displays are more prominently positioned in the vehicle and more exposed to direct sunlight. While these concepts are visually stunning and can help to identify a brand’s unique aesthetic, they introduce new challenges to the market, particularly in the safe management and legibility of on-screen content. Driver safety will be improved by solutions that promote content legibility in any brightness environment.

Qais Sharif, vice president and general manager of the Americas, Global Vice President of display product lines said “We are extremely proud to receive these CES Innovation Awards as they highlight Visteon’s capabilities to develop technologies that enhance the user-experience and functionality of automotive cockpit displays.”

Visteon Lightscape Panoramic Display

Visteon Lightscape Panoramic Display provides high perceptual quality even in direct sun exposure. Utilizing Visteon’s award-winning TrueColor Image Enhancement, the system dynamically improves display performance based on ambient brightness conditions.

Additionally, Lightscape introduces a video and gaming experience to the front passenger. The entertainment content is protected by Visteon’s Active Privacy filter, designed to promote safety and contextually prevent driver distraction.

This year’s CES Innovation Awards program received a record high number of over 2,100 submissions. The announcement was made ahead of CES 2023, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.