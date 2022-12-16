CES 2023: Stellantis to showcase clean and affordable mobility solutions

Stellantis is keen on showcasing its brands and technologies that deliver clean, safe and affordable mobility at the CES 2023 kickstarting on January 5 at Las Vegas. Its Ram 1500 Revolution BEV and Peugeot Inception Concepts will demonstrate future visions of customer-focused innovations.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares will highlight drive for carbon net zero by 2038 and the innovations that will improve customer experience on all dimensions at his keynote address at the CES.

“We are showing at CES the best of our tech aimed at delighting our customers and addressing today’s biggest global challenge, climate change,” said Tavares. “How we are bringing propulsion that is electrified and emission free, how our software is making mobility easier and safer, and how sustainability is rooted in all our decisions.”

Highlights of the keynote presentation include the global debut of the Peugeot Inception Concept, presented by Peugeot CEO Linda Jackson, and the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept, presented by Ram CEO Mike Koval.

Elements of the Stellantis display

–Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept: This is a visionary roadmap and a glimpse into the future, showing how the leading truck brand will once again redefine the pickup truck segment.



–Peugeot Inception Concept: On display after its global reveal, the Peugeot Inception Concept showcases future vision for the brand with a cockpit that reinvents the automobile experience, redesigns the interior space and reshapes driving gestures around the next generation of the Peugeot i-Cockpit.



–Jeep Brand 4xe:With 100% of its models with an electrified variant by 2025, is in pursuit of the brand’s vision of accomplishing off-road Zero Emission and autonomous freedom on trails.



–Chrysler: To introduce the latest developments in its commitment to launch the first Chrysler battery electric vehicle in 2025 and offer a full battery electric portfolio in 2028.

–Dodge Charger Daytona SRT BEV: This concept reimagines what an amplified e-muscle car will be and offers a glimpse at Dodge’s electric future.



–FIAT: The brand will demonstrate the “FIAT Metaverse Store,” the world’s first metaverse-powered interactive showroom.



–Free2move: This agile, scalable and modular software platform is ready to integrate all the future mobility services such as micro mobility or autonomous transportation.