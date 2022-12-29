CES 2023: SK Group to focus on emission reduction tech

The SK Group, South Korea’s second-largest conglomerate, will showcase a broad range of products and technologies designed to help cut global carbon emissions at the at CES 2023 between January 5-8 in Las Vegas.

SK’s 2023 CES exhibit builds upon the commitment SK Group made at CES 2022 of reducing carbon emissions by 200 million tonne by 2030, or 1 percent of the global carbon reduction targets needed to address climate change.

The carbon reduction technologies and products that SK and its partner companies will showcase span a wide range of applications including: electric vehicle (EV) batteries, renewable energy, high-efficiency semiconductors, waste-to-energy technology, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), nuclear small module reactors (SMR), urban air mobility (UAM), and advanced healthcare technology.

The SK booth will be divided into two segments – the first which tangibly emphasizes how the world will be negatively impacted by extreme environmental issues if individuals and businesses do not address climate change. Viewers will then be guided into a second segment of the exhibit that will display how future cities can thrive if built around sustainable technologies. This segment will be broken into several zones including: Clean Mobility, Zero Carbon Lifestyle, Waste to Resources, Air Mobility and Future Energy.

Hyunho Son, Vice President of Strategy Support Team for the SK SUPEX Council, a coordinating body across SK companies explained “We see achieving ‘Net Zero’ as providing new momentum in the era of ‘energy transition. At this year’s CES, we will demonstrate the strides our operating companies have made in R&D and business competitiveness as they further develop eco-friendly technologies and solutions.”

SK’s booth will include products and technologies from eight of its companies – SK Inc., SK Innovation, SK E&S, SK Hynix, SK Telecom, SK Ecoplant, SKC and SK Biopharmaceuticals – along with 10 U.S.-based partner companies.

For 2023 CES, all of the participating SK companies and partner companies will come together with a goal of providing visitors a chance to experience how they are leading the charge towards a more sustainable, carbon-neutral future.