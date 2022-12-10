CES 2023: Marelli to showcase top tech including hidden rear lighting launched in Range Rover

Marelli, one of the world’s leading global independent suppliers to the automotive sector. will be leveraging its in-house expertise and strong partner collaborations to showcase featured technology portfolio that drives vehicle personality and performance at the CES 2023

Marelli will be introducing in-demand features and functionality to life with its latest concept models and digital configurators. Some of the highlights that Marelli will showcase includes ‘Digital Design Studio’ where enthusiasts can choose from a curated selection of Marelli’s most innovative lighting, electronics, and interior technologies to customize vehicles.

With the company’s Performance Lab one can experience the Marelli technologies that drive vehicle performance and provide solutions for total energy management. One can learn how Marelli leverages its long history in motorsport to propel innovation and first-to-market technology in passenger cars.

The Smart Surface Solutions to Enhance Style and the User Experience brings forth Marelli’s Smart Surface solution is the natural meeting point of cutting-edge electronics solutions and the highest standards for interior design. Decorative, informative, and interactive options provide seamless integration and innovative user experiences, including the ability to create signature looks and facilitate two-way communication.

Horizon Head Up Display optimises vehicle communication based on Segments/Matrix LCD or Full RGB TFT. It projects information for navigation, indicators, and warnings close to the bottom edge of the windshield, allowing objects in the driver’s blind spot to be easily recognised.

Near Field Ground Projections help expand communication and safety features beyond the vehicle. Marelli’s ground projection technology plays a key role in the 360 degree illumination of the car. The Hidden Until Lit Functionality can help enhance style and functionality in rear lighting – It has successfully launched this technology for Range Rover’s new rear lighting. This technology enables a glossy piano-black appearance for seamless body integration until activated into a homogeneous colour with even more advanced signaling and communication

Top Marelli executives will be available for onsite interviews, along with technical experts conducting product/technology demos.