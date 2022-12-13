CES 2023: Marelli to showcase Diorama display

Automotive tier 1 supplier Marelli will showcase its Diorama display to present a new in-cabin vehicle experience, alongside a wide selection of its cutting-edge innovations at the upcoming CES 2023.

The Diorama Display technology provides high-quality reflections on the bottom edge of the windshield, depicting images for navigation, indicators and warnings among others from a TFT source placed at its base. It ensures clear visibility and readability no matter what time of day or road environment.

The solution is said to offer a much larger viewing angle compared to most heads up displays, with the ability to span and display information to all vehicle occupants. Alternative to a single display, the pillar-to-pillar modular configuration allows a driver to easily recognise objects in their blind spot.

It utilises scaled technology and limited mechanical content that can be easily integrated into the existing surface area, it provides both cost and space saving solutions to customers.

In addition to the Diorama Display, those visiting Marelli’s hospitality suite at CES will experience the company’s latest technology portfolio that drives vehicle personality and performance. In-demand features will be brought to life in the space through Marelli’s latest concept models and digital configurators.

The company says customers will be invited to define their brand’s personality or DNA by configuring their own vehicle, choosing from a curated selection of lighting, sensing, electronics, and interior options featured in Marelli’s Digital Design Studio. Users will also have the option to select their features from designated personality styles or create their own unique design.