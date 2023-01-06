CES 2023: Continental showcases curved display with invisible control panel

Continental will be presenting its Curved Ultrawide Display at CES 2023. “Ultrawide” refers to a width of 1.29 meters, curving from one A-pillar to the other. The 47.5-inch TFT display is illuminated by more than 3,000 LEDs on a 7,680 by 660 pixel active area. The matrix backlight produces high-contrast picture quality and also offers the option of dimming individual areas of the screen that are not needed. This local dimming technology saves power and improves readability.

The curved pillar-to-pillar display is a driver, central and passenger screen in one. It offers vehicle manufacturers a high level of design freedom to create a futuristic, high-end cockpit and display content on a seamless screen surface. With a radius of 4,200 millimetres, the curved surface integrates into the vehicle front, ensuring that the user sees distant screen areas for a full experience. The operating concept is based on an invisible display that becomes perfectly visible on demand and enables convenient and safe control. Volume production of the Curved Ultrawide Display is planned for 2025.

“The Curved Ultrawide Display creates a driving experience that users can fully immerse themselves in. The high intensity and quality radiate throughout the vehicle, transforming the car into a living room on wheels. With the extravagant screen shape, we are fulfilling the needs of our customers who place great value on a high-quality visual experience,” said Philipp von Hirschheydt, head of the User Experience Business Area at Continental.

He added, “Screens that combine emotion and safety are becoming an important purchasing decision. With the Curved Ultrawide Display, we are further expanding our pioneering role as a technology leader in this dynamic market characterized by rapid technological change.”

This unique display solution prevents unnecessary information from distracting the driver. The panel can also be used to conveniently control areas that are out of arm’s reach for the user. The haptic feedback of the panel makes it possible to operate the pillar-to-pillar display without having to take your eyes off the road. Covered by a semi-transparent surface the invisible display is integrated seamlessly into the interior design surface, both visually and haptically.

When the display is not needed, it is invisible. It does not appear as an empty black space, instead, it merges with the decorative surface to form a single unit, in a wood, carbon or any other premium look and feel.