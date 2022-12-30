CES 2023: Bosch high-tech solutions for a smarter and safer future

Bosch is presenting smart products and services for mobility and the home of the future at CES 2023 in Las Vegas from January 5-8, 2023,. In the run-up to the event, four Bosch products were distinguished as CES Innovation Awards Honorees.

The Bosch Honorees announced prior to CES 2023 were in the categories of Home audio/video components and accessories, cybersecurity as well as in the mobility-focused categories of vehicle tech and advanced mobility, and streaming, in-vehicle entertainment and safety.

The company’s high-tech solutions includes sensor-driven dynamics for automotive. The ‘vehicle dynamics control 2.0’ is an innovative and smart control concept which uses the full potential of actuators of different vehicle domains, such as braking, steering, powertrain, and suspension.

In addition to Innovation Award winners, Bosch will present a number of other solutions at CES 2023, such as -infotainment and ADAS functions running on one single vehicle computer, making the software-defined vehicle a reality and long-range lidar for Level 4 automated driving.

Bosch is also presenting the latest sensor-based solutions from its Bosch Sensortec subsidiary that feature in a multitude of consumer electronics devices, as well as innovations in household appliances.

sensor-based solutions includes- high-performance magnetometer, robust barometric pressure sensor, AI sensor system and air quality sensing.