Cerence to develop co-pilot for Renault EVs

US-based software company Cerence has signed a multi-year agreement with the Renault Group to build the French automaker’s next-generation co-pilot.



The duo, in a joint statement, said that they have teamed up to significantly enhance the in-car experience through human-like interaction with the vehicle, creating an in-car companion that proactively guides the customer by teaching, explaining, suggesting, and simplifying features.



The offering, based on Cerence Assistant, is expected to appear in the next generation of Renault vehicles. A preview of the full multichannel experience was showcased at the Renault booth during the Paris Motor Show.

The new, humanized co-pilot will be showcased on the openRlink intelligent, connected system, starting with the next generation of Renault vehicles. The co-pilot system will feature functions such as initial set-up and guided tours. Further, it will help the owners find the most optimal EV charging station based on driver behavior and location.



It will also provide suggestions for useful, intelligent functions, such as adjusting the temperature or selecting the right driving mode at the right time.

Luc Julia, Chief Scientific Officer, Renault Group said, “Our partnership with Cerence on the next generation Renault HMI will offer intuitive and natural interactions that deliver real value to our drivers and also to the passengers,”

Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence said, “Renault has a legacy of excellence, one that is on full display here as it builds the company’s next-generation in-car assistant,”



“With Cerence Assistant and our extensive portfolio of AI technologies at the core, this new Renault offering will enable a safer, more enjoyable, more productive journey for all Renault drivers.”, he added.



