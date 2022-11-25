Ceat; the exclusive tyre sponsor for RE at Rider Mania

Ceat India was the exclusive tyre sponsor for Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania 2022 which came to a close for this edition held between 18th – 20th November in Goa. The yearly event happened after a break of 2 years due to the impact of Covid-19 and saw a huge turnout this year. The event was filled to the brim with riders, non-riders and with people from all walks of life that came together to spend a weekend filled with motorcycling events, music performances, art and biking gear exhibits.

At Royal Enfield’s Rider Mania 2022, Ceat sponsored the ‘Adventure Trail’ and ‘Dirt Track’ events that offered a platform for the riders to learn different riding skills and showcase their skills and abilities to ride a bike on difficult terrain. The winners of the event received a Ceat tool kit with a digital inflator, digital NSD gauge, Ceat branded valve caps, and a multipurpose torch.

Also revealed at the event was Royal Enfield’s newest flagship offering, the Super Meteor 650. Ceat was the exclusive tyre partner for the Super Meteor 650 and showcased its new Aramid based Bias Belted Tyres for the Royal Enfield Bike. Ceat also organised ‘Tread Your Way’ where it asked onlookers to design the most suitable tread using clay and tools for various riding conditions. That’s not all as Ceat Tyres also sponsored a women riders’ team who drove from all the way from Kerala to Goa for Rider Mania.

Commenting on the event Lakshminarayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, Ceat Tyres said that the brand was delighted to be the exclusive sponsor for Rider Mania 2022 and commemorated it to be one-of-its-kind event for biking enthusiasts. “The event gives a slice of differentiated challenges for the riders’ abilities and helped them acquire knowledge and experience to tackle difficult terrains. We were overwhelmed by the huge level of participation in the event. At Ceat, we will continue to support the motoring talent of India and look forward to more such events in the future,” he added.

Bullmenn Riders Club (Coimbatore), Bangalore Malayali Club, Royal Riders (Mumbai), and Free Souls (Pune), along with other Royal Enfield biking clubs from around the country participated in Rider Mania 2022 marking it to be the first after the pandemic. As per reports, it witnessed the participation of over 13,000 Royal Enfield riders. Additionally, Ceat is the tyre partner for many Royal Enfield bikes, which includes Royal Enfield’s flagship model, Continental GT 650, Classic 350, Himalayan, Meteor 350, etc.