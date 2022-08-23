Ceat launches new EV tyres specially designed for electric buses

Ceat, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has launched its new range of EV tyres that have been specifically designed for electric buses. The company has introduced the Ceat Winenergy X3-R tyres in two different size options. They are – 295/80 R22.5 and 255/70 R22.5. Ceat says that the features of these EV tyres have been tested for ride & handling and they are specific to the requirements of electric buses for use on urban roads.

According to the company’s official testing data, Ceat’s new range of EV tyres deliver 30 per cent higher mileage, 30 per cent better rolling resistance, and 50 per cent reduction in tyre noise as compared to regular tyres. These parameters are particularly important in electric vehicles as they are cheaper to run and are less noisy compared to vehicles using fossil fuels.

The new Ceat Winenergy X3-R has an all-steel tubeless construction with a robust casing to cater to the high torque demand of electric buses. These tyres have low rolling resistance for better mileage. Moreover, they use other technologies such as EVST for better stiffness & tyre grip, FaF to dampen noise, and BRIC-T to resist tread buckling.

Ceat says that its new EV tyres have a unique circuit design, a wider contact, and reinforced sidewalls. These features are added to provide better traction and reduce tyre damage, hence making for a safer, cost-effective, and smoother ride. Another aspect of these tyres is that they fit all axle positions. Also, apart from electric bus tyres, Ceat recently launched its EnergyDrive tyres for electric cars as well.

Speaking at the launch, Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT said, “Indian cities can look forward to the further deployment of electric buses which provide for a sustainable, air and noise pollution-free transit for commuters. With the launch of CEAT’s WINENERGY X3-R EV tyres, we are pleased to be able to offer tyres specifically designed for our EV OEMs, and to help in making urban transport cost-effective, cleaner, and smoother.”