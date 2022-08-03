Ceat launches EnergyRide EV, forays in EV tyres range

Tyre maker, Ceat has launched India’s first electric vehicle (EV) range of tyres specially designed for the electric two-wheelers, EnergyRide EV. As the characteristics and performance of the internal combustion engine-powered scooters and electric scooters are different, the different sets of tyres for the electric scooters are expected to make a difference.

EV scooters have higher torque as compared to their internal combustion counterparts. Traditional two-wheeler tyres are not equipped to manage this torque and weight. The RPG Group-owned company claims that its EnergyRide EV range of tyres come with a unique ‘Circuit Design’, which provides a better grip in high torque and instant acceleration through water channelling.

It is also said to distribute the force exerted on the tyres evenly around the tyre, thus reducing the wear and tear of the tyres and eventually helping them to last longer. EnergyRide EV tyres are incorporated with a rolling resistance compound which reduces the energy loss during motion. The lower rolling resistance provided by the EneryRide EV tyres aids an electric scooter to save energy and provides the desired extended range to the scooter. Range anxiety has been a roadblock in the path of EV adoption.

Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, Ceat said, “EnergyRide EV tyres address two main concerns of electric scooter owners, i.e., safety and range anxiety. The low rolling resistance compound also addresses range anxiety concerns that many electric vehicle users face today.”

Earlier, this week, the tyre manufacturer launched its new range of EnergyDrive tyres that have been specifically designed for four-wheeler electric vehicles.

CEAT, a homegrown tyre manufacturer offers a range of tyres to all segments and manufactures radials for heavy-duty trucks and buses, light commercial vehicles, earthmovers, forklifts, tractors, trailers, cars, motorcycles and scooters as well as auto-rickshaws.