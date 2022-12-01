CEAT launches ‘CrossDrive’ all-terrain SUV tyre



Mumbai-headquartered tyre manufacturer CEAT has unveiled CrossDrive, its high-performance, all-terrain tyres for SUVs in India.

CrossDrive incorporates the company’s 3D sipe technology and shoulder design, enabling it to adapt to all-terrain applications.The tyre’s new carbon black tread compounds offer better grip as well as improved fuel efficiency and have been extensively tested on the auto testing track ‘NATRAX’ in Indore and mild off-roading near Indore, a statement from the company said.

CrossDrive tyres have been specifically designed for usage across all 4X2 and 4X4 types of SUVs.

CrossDrive is available in various sizes across all lead tyre shops including CEAT’s exclusive outlets; CEAT Shoppe and Tyre Stop.

The company said that it has already started partnering with OEMs like Mahindra to provide CrossDrive for their specialised all-terrain vehicles like Thar. Further, it said it also plans to launch CrossDrive tyres in the global market soon.

Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres said, “The introduction of new technology and designs for CrossDrive tyres will help our consumers to conquer challenging and diverse terrains with safety, while also improving the fuel efficiency of the vehicle,



“We have extensively tested CrossDrive for off-roading capabilities and city use and it provides an experience which is the best of both worlds. The launch of CrossDrive is yet another step in our efforts to make mobility safer and smarter every day by enabling enthusiastic SUV owners in India to confidently cross all terrains.”