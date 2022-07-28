Ceat EnergyDrive launched: India’s first EV-specific tyres for cars

Ceat, one of India’s leading tyre manufacturers, has launched its new range of EnergyDrive tyres that have been specifically designed for four-wheeler electric vehicles. The EnergyDrive tyres feature CALM (CEAT Acoustic Lowering Material) technology. EVs generally operate as silent vehicles with high torque, making the tyre noise more evident. Ceat claims that it is using a patented sound-absorbing material which reduces noise by filtration and absorption of vibration.

The company says that it has incorporated EneryDrive tyres with the new cavity design called EasyFlex. This design helps to reduce the rolling resistance of the tyres, thereby assisting the EV with a better driving range. The DuraBlock technology used in the new EnergyDrive range of tyres gets an improved block stiffness and lower thread flexing.

Thanks to better stiffness, the deformation of the tyres is lowered while cornering on a road, thus enabling the tyres to last longer in the EVs which have higher torque than conventional ICE vehicles. Commenting on the launch Arnab Banerjee, COO, CEAT, said, “This marks the first time that a tyre such as EnergyDrive has been launched aimed at four-wheeler EVs in India. EVs are generally very silent vehicles with high torque, making the tyre noise more evident.”

He further added, “Our EnergyDrive range of tyres with CALM technology, tackle this problem for EV owners in the country. We hope to emerge as the preferred tyre for EV owners.” Apart from venturing into the four-wheeler EV tyre segment, Ceat is already present in the e2W segment and the company recently made a foray into the commercial segment with the launch of specially designed tyres for the Tata Ace EV.