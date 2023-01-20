Ceat becomes the first tyre company in the world to become Lighthouse certified

Ceat Limited has announced that its Halol tyre manufacturing facility has been designated by the World Economic Forum as an ‘Advanced Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Lighthouse’.

The felicitation has made Ceat the first tyre company globally and the first auto ancillary company in India to be recognised for adopting advanced fourth-industrial revolution technologies to digitally transform operations and become a part of the Global Lighthouse Network.

This is the first Ceat facility to receive the coveted recognition and the award was presented to Anant Goenka, MD, Ceat, at the Global Lighthouse Network Ceremony of the World Economic Forum on January 16 , 2023, in Davos.

The Global Lighthouse Network is a World Economic Forum initiative in collaboration with McKinsey & Company. It is a community of manufacturing sites and value chains that are touted as world leaders in the adoption and integration of the cutting-edge technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

Anant Goenka, Managing Director, CEAT Limited expressed his honour to receive the Lighthouse certification for the Halol plant. “We embarked on our Industry 4.0 journey in 2020 and, since then have seen substantial improvements in our operational efficiencies through digital technologies. Some of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies deployed include Advanced Analytics based cycle time optimisation, IoT-enabled intelligent control for energy reduction, digitally enabled root cause analyser for yield improvement and ML-powered visual analytics. We improved productivity by digitalising 100% of the operator touchpoints. All of these initiatives have resulted in reducing the plant operating cost by 25% and a growth in our global and OEM sales”.