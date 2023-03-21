Ceat appoints Arnab Banerjee as CEO and MD, Anant Goenka as new vice-chairman

Ceat has announced key management changes, and former MD and CEO, Anant Goenka, will step down from his role, effective March 31, 2023. However, Goenka will continue as the non-executive non-independent Director, designated as Vice-Chairman of the Company, effective April 1, 2023.

Ceat has also announced that Arnab Banerjee will take up the new position as Managing Director and CEO, Ceat, for a period of two years, effective from April 1, 2023.

Anant Goenka, son of RPG Group Chairman Harsh Goenka, will now take up strategic functions at the group level for its next stage of growth. Anant is an MBA from Kellogg School of Management and a graduate in Economics from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He was recognised by Forbes magazine as the ‘Next Generation Business Leader of the Year’ in 2017.

Anant led Ceat through a highly transformative ten-year period which saw the market capitalisation of the company grow from Rs 370 crore to Rs 5800 crore. The Company became the only tyre maker outside Japan to receive the Deming Prize and is now the only tyre facility in the world to receive the Lighthouse certification from the World Economic Forum.

Arnab Banerjee has executive experience of over 30 years during which he has worked in Ceat, Marico, and Berger Paints. Arnab is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, IIM Kolkata and IIT Kharagpur. He joined Ceat in 2005 as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Under his leadership, Ceat has seen innovation in marketing, digital capabilities, sales and distribution strategy, manufacturing flexibility and supply chain processes.