Causis Group bags contract from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation to supply and operate 107 e-buses

Causis E-Mobility, a net zero emission mass-transit company and a part of the Causis Group, London has bagged the mandate from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to supply and operate 107 e-buses.

As per the understanding, Causis Group will deploy EuraBus, its Berlin-based e-bus on the Kalyan-Dombivli municipal regions and nearby regions. It has received a Letter of Award for procurement and maintaining per km basis, 107 fully built 9-metre, midi, pure electric AC/non-AC buses with drivers and allied electrical and civil infrastructure on a Wet Lease Model Basis for a period of 12 years.

The EuraBus is built on a lightweight modular European design concept combined with low maintenance and serving costs with high range and long battery life, which the company says gives it a unique advantage to the ecosystem.

Ravi Kumar Panga, CEO, Causis E-Mobility said, “We are extremely delighted to announce that we have bagged the mandate to supply 107 of our e-buses to KDMT. Our buses will be seen plying on the roads of Kalyan – Dombivli municipal regions and nearby routes. We are happy to partner with KDMT in its efforts to provide mass transport sustainable e-mobility solutions.”

“With the prices of fuel touching the limits of the sky and the ill effects the environment is facing, we are extremely happy that our buses will contribute highly in controlling the hazardous emissions and contribute create a net zero emission environment through our environment- friendly electric bus, which also gives the travellers a comfortable and premium travel experience,” added Panga.

Dr. Dipak D. Sawant, General Manager – Transport, KDMT said, “We are extremely glad and are looking forward to this partnership with Causis E-Mobility. This partnership is in favour of the masses and the environment as this is an economical alternative to the passengers and net-zero emission through electric buses will help contribute highly towards the environment.”