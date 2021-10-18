Fourth edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest launched in India

Castrol India launches its fourth edition of the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest in India that will cover over 100,000 mechanics across India through learning programs and live masterclasses.

Castrol has launched the fourth edition of its mechanic skilling initiative, the Castrol Super Mechanic Contest (SMC). Launched in 2017, this initiative provides a holistic platform for India’s car and bike mechanics to hone their skills, demonstrate their talent, and earn national recognition. This year’s contest theme of #SeekhengeJeetengeBadhenge salutes the passion and the spirit of mechanics who keep India moving and will provide them with an opportunity to upskill themselves with new technological advancements in the automotive sector.

Participating mechanics will test their skills with other mechanics across the country to emerge as the 2021 Castrol Super Mechanic. The Super Mechanic Contest 2021 will leverage both physical and digital mediums to expand its reach across India. It will aim to bring over 100,000 mechanics onboard for the contest. Registrations for the contest will be conducted through an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) round, as well as a dedicated web portal, with 9 available language options – English, Hindi, Bengali, Telegu, Kannada, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, and Tamil.

Castrol will partner with the TV9 network to co-create and promote the Super Mechanic Contest 2021, which will be hosted by Ravi Dubey, who has hosted the contest since its launch in 2017.

This year’s contest will feature a range of new digital tools that will make participation across phases more interactive. These will include daily auto content that engages participants by providing information around the contest, tips to crack successive rounds and master the fastest finger first, and potential rewards and recognition that winners will receive.

Besides this, SMC 2021 will also include a mobile game to enable participating mechanics to master various assignments and challenges. External experts and previous Super Mechanic Contest winners will also conduct a series of live masterclasses with the participants to help them sharpen their skills.

In 2021, Castrol aims to quadruple the number of mechanics trained through its masterclasses, compared to the number of mechanics trained in the 2019 edition of the contest. Castrol will collaborate with the Automotive Skills Development Council (ASDC) of India for the certified upskilling of shortlisted mechanics through its masterclass sessions.

Extending support to the initiative, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of Education, Government of India, said, “Castrol Super Mechanic Contest is a program that has consistently worked alongside the Government of India’s mission of Skill India, aiding mechanics across the country to hone their talent and skills. We congratulate Castrol India for launching its fourth successful edition of the contest and hope it will enrich the knowledge and skillsets of mechanics, fulfilling our vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Announcing the launch, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “We are thrilled to kickstart the fourth edition of Castrol Super Mechanic, a contest that has consistently placed the interests of the mechanic community at its core. Over the years, this contest has empowered the mechanic community to demonstrate their talent and upgrade their skill sets with the latest industry knowledge made available to them through this platform.”

“This year’s theme, #SeekhengeJeetengeBadhenge, resonates with the spirit of being future-ready as the contest extends its commitment to equip all participants with relevant skills that can help them navigate new changes and challenges in the times to come.”

He further added, “The pandemic has reminded us more than ever of the need to match our pace with changing times. At Castrol India, we believe it is our responsibility to fuel the ambitions, and future-proof the livelihoods, of the mechanic community –a pivotal force that keeps India moving. We hope it can inspire them in their journey towards success and recognition.”

Arindam Lahiri, CEO, Automotive Skills Development Council – India, said, “Upskilling and continuous knowledge transfer plays a crucial role in propelling the growth trajectories of mechanics and automobile professionals. We are delighted to partner with Castrol India and hope to leverage this platform to train mechanics in new-age vehicle maintenance and the latest technologies. ASDC aims to provide a comprehensive and structured knowledge paradigm and certified learning sessions that will ensure their relevance in the industry and improve their opportunities for a sustainable livelihood.”

