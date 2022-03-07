Castrol Launches New BS-VI Magnatec Engine Oils

Castrol announced the launch of its latest range of Castrol MAGNATEC, BS-VI ready engine oils for cars and SUVs. The new Castrol MAGNATEC has reduced SAPS content and is BS-VI ready as per industry specifications of ACEA C2/C3.

Castrol announced the launch of its latest range of Castrol MAGNATEC, BS-VI ready engine oils for cars and SUVs. The new range also features India’s first 0W-16 engine oil for retail aftermarkets, and the all-new Castrol MAGNATEC SUV, which provides SUVs with proven protection from heavy-load wear.

Post India’s migration to the latest BS-VI emission norms, more cars and SUVs are fitted with after-treatment devices such as Diesel/Gasoline Particulate Filters (DPF/GPF) that are sensitive to Sulphated ash, Phosphorus and Sulphur (SAPS) content.

The new Castrol MAGNATEC has reduced SAPS content and is BS-VI ready as per industry specifications of ACEA C2/C3. It also meets API requirements to control the problem of low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) in gasoline direct injection (GDI) and turbocharged GDI engines.

The new range of Castrol MAGNATEC will be available in four variants, 0W-16, 0W-20, 5W-30 and 5W-40 and will help meet automotive OEMs recommendations for thinner grade lubricants such as 0W or 5W. Each of the variants is based on Castrol’s unique DUALOCK technology that reduces engine wear by 50% (as tested versus Sequence IVA API SN and CEC OM646LA ACEA wear limits).

Welcoming the launch of the new Castrol MAGNATEC range, Jaya Jamrani, Vice President, Marketing, Castrol India, said, “Castrol has always strived to deliver best-in-class products that provide unmatched performance and protection to vehicles. The transition to BS-VI emission norms required refreshed offerings of lubricants with lower SAPS and thinner grades.”

She added, “With our all-new MAGNATEC range, Castrol has led the industry move towards BS-VI compatible lubricants. The new, fully synthetic Castrol MAGNATEC range is designed for BS-VI engines, but is also backward compatible with many older applications.”