Castrol India Reports INR 4,192 Crores Revenue In CY21

Castrol India has announced its results for the fourth quarter (4Q 2021) and the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021. The Company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.

For the full year ended 31 December 2021, the Company registered Revenue from operations of INR 4,192 crores, which is its highest-ever till date. It also marks an overall revenue growth of 40% compared to INR 2,997 crores for the full year ended 31 December 2020. Castrol India’s Profit Before Tax stood at INR 1,029 crores in 2021, marking a 31% growth compared to INR 785 crores in 2020.

In addition to the interim dividend of INR 2.50 per equity share, the Company’s Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend payment of INR 3 per equity share each for the year 2021, subject to shareholders’ approval.

In 4Q 2021 (October to December), Castrol India registered Revenue from Operations of INR 1,091 crores, delivering a strong growth of 17% compared to INR 935 crores in 4Q 2020. Profit Before Tax for the quarter stood at INR 257 crores, compared to INR 250 crores in 4Q of 2020.

Commenting on the 4Q 2021 results, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited, said, “Castrol India delivered resilient performance and strong topline growth in the fourth quarter of 2021, registering a 17% growth over the corresponding quarter in 2020. Despite an adverse environment with rising input costs and softer market demand, we also grew our bottom line through focused investments and prudent cost actions.”

Adding further, Sandeep Sangwan said, “At Castrol India, we are leveraging growth opportunities through independent workshops, premium branded products, and new formats such as the Castrol Auto Service centres and Castrol Express Oil Change outlets. Apart from investing in our brands, we are strengthening our service & maintenance offerings to customers and scaling up adjacencies with 3M to offer co-branded products.”