CarzSo taps blockchain tech to launch metaverse and gaming platform

Gurgaon-based CarzSo, a virtual auto showroom for used cars start-up will be capitalising on the Web 3 infrastructure and has announced plans to build an NFT based parcel of lands for launching an auto industry-focused metaverse. It plans to take the retail auto sector to the metaverse space and will also be building a gaming platform around this concept.

The startup is looking to enable auto buyers and owners to create or mint virtual assets (NFTs) of their vehicles. This will provide vehicle owners with a digital identity for their vehicles. Additionally, the vehicle owners will also be able to create NFTs of their vehicle number plates that can be traded later.

At present, CarzSo has a web 2.0 presence which uses VR and virtual showroom technologies to buy and sell cars. The new development will help the company’s already existing virtual showrooms and allow customers to buy cars virtually. It has hired a firm to file patents around the use of virtual showrooms and metaverse in the retail auto sector.

Vaibhav Sharma, Founder and CEO, CarzSo said “Being India’s first virtual reality and virtual showroom based auto tech company, it was incumbent upon us to unveil metaverse sooner than later, but seeing the traction with which the market is opening, the timing could not have been better. We are thrilled to finally be able to translate our vision into a reality with the world’s first auto industry-focused web 3.0 company dealing in NFTs and meta land for auto industry players.”