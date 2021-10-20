Carzonrent launches India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform: Details

Carzonrent has launched India’s first EV Mobility-as-a-Service platform - Plug Mobility. The company plans to provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet for different ground mobility needs, including airport taxi, SME services, limo & dedicated fleet, etc.

MG ZS EV (picture used for representative purpose only)

Carzonrent, India’s leading chauffeur-driven cab service provider, has today launched the country’s first electric vehicle (EV) Mobility-as-a-Service platform called Plug Mobility. The company says that it aims to offer clean and sustainable mobility solutions to its clients through a fleet of electric vehicles to create a consistent EV ecosystem and to reduce carbon footprint in the country. Plug Mobility plans to provide a chauffeur-driven EV fleet for different ground mobility needs, which include business travel, airport taxi, SME services, limo & dedicated fleet, employee transfers, crew transfer along with government & PSU official travel.

Carzonrent is an over two decades old company and its Indian fleet has completed more than 5 billion kilometres run in its national network across 78 cities. The company says that it has launched Plug Mobility to be a quintessential part of India’s electric, autonomous, and connected mobility dream. The company aims to fill the gap of a comprehensive and scalable electric mobility platform for businesses to help them transition to clean energy. With Carzonrent’s deep domain knowledge, widespread battery charging infrastructure, and intelligent data analytics-based solutions for corporate mobility needs, Plug Mobility envisions saving 389 mn tons of carbon dioxide emissions in the next five years by introducing 20,000 EVs across the country.

Speaking on the launch, Mr Rajiv K. Vij, Founder – Plug Mobility, said, “We are a tech-first platform in the corporate fleet space to aggregate the B2B and B2B2C mobility industry. At Plug, our focus is to lead the transition of the mobility industry to electric vehicles and reduce automotive pollution. Besides this, we will provide charging infrastructure in corporate parks/ campuses and at clients’ premises to encourage employees to transition to personal EVs and help reduce emission levels in the corporate campuses.”

He further added, “We are building an eco-system of OEM’s, Major Financial Institutions, Charging Infrastructure companies, Pre-owned car sale players and Workshop aggregators to offer special prices and benefits on Fleets, Funding options, Access to Energy / Fleet Charging, Fleet Maintenance, Residual Value Management, etc. to driver-partners and fleet owners.” Also, besides offering electric cars to its clients for emission-free and noiseless commute, Plug Mobility offers Carbon/Co2 emission savings and help to achieve ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) targets, along with reduced fuel costs on extra kilometres.

